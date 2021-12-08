Digital Envoy Hires Michael Kercher as New General Counsel/Chief Privacy Officer

Latest Hire Positions Company for Further Growth as it Expands Privacy-Sensitive Data Offering

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D igital Envoy , the company that introduced the concept of privacy-sensitive IP-based geolocation and IP intelligence, today announced Michael Kercher as its new General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.



Kercher, a 20-year veteran in legal and global data privacy leadership, brings a track record of success as a corporate counsel, strategic planner, and program manager. His professional journey includes serving as Assistant Attorney General for the state of Florida before moving to the private sector. A series of roles from Deputy General Counsel to General Counsel to CPO and Global Privacy Counsel in the Fortune 200 has imbued Kercher with a deep knowledge of global data privacy and a vast catalog of experience on which Digital Envoy will draw to enrich their clients’ decision making and innovation by providing the world’s most valuable IP and location intelligence, while simultaneously preserving the safety and privacy of consumers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the Digital Envoy team. One of the main priorities when finalizing the Outlogic acquisition was to hire a CPO capable of ensuring the client and company needs are aligned,” stated Jerrod Stoller, CEO of Digital Envoy. “Mike is a respected and strategic thinker in the privacy and legal landscape. I am confident that he will bring new strengths to Digital Envoy that will help drive the company forward.”

“Over the years, Digital Envoy has become a trusted provider of IP geolocation data and continues to grow and expand their safe, relevant and critical data offerings. I am confident that my skills can be implemented in a way that ensures the company can continue this growth and acceleration,” said Michael Kercher. “I’m honored to be joining the Digital Envoy team at this time and can’t wait to see what we can do together.”

Kercher will work with senior management to guide the business through the ongoing process of integrating its latest acquisition, Outlogic, a provider of location data for the retail, real estate and financial markets. Kercher is a highly accomplished corporate counsel with extensive experience at the intersection of technology, data, and privacy. He will be working out of the Atlanta office.

About Digital Envoy

In 1999, Digital Envoy introduced the concept of privacy-sensitive IP-based geolocation and IP intelligence. This technology allows businesses from ad networks to publishers, websites, retailers and more to harness the power of location and new intelligence about connected users for many mission-critical applications. Digital Envoy has three business units that address the unique needs of customers: Digital Element, which provides global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online and mobile initiatives; Digital Resolve, which delivers solutions that proactively secure online accounts, information, transactions and interactions from login to logout and Outlogic, which allows companies in retail, real estate and financial markets to develop disruptive tools built on a foundation of quality location data. Landmark Media Enterprises is the majority owner of Digital Envoy. Visit www.digitalenvoy.com for more information.

