Targeted Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type of Material, Application and Region

High demand for precision medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving global targeted therapeutics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest market research report on Targeted Therapeutics market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Targeted Therapeutics market are powered and backed by human answers.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells. Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application. Coverage of critical data on investment feasibility, return on investment, demand and supply, import and export, consumption volume and production capability aim at supporting the business owners in multiple growth phases including the initial stages, product development and prioritizing potential geography.

Companies profiled in the global Targeted Therapeutics market:

Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Further Key Highlights

In July 2021, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, which is a biotechnology firm engaged in development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics class on the basis of its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology called Bicycle, made an announcement about entering into a global collaboration and license contract with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics deploying Bicycles with high affinity to transferrin receptor (TfR1).

Targeted therapeutics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing incidence of cancer, and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Pfizer Inc. and Amgen Inc. is expected to support market growth in this region.

Targeted Therapeutics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Targeted Therapeutics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Targeted Therapeutics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Targeted Therapeutics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

