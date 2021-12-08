Acetic Acid Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acetic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to its rising applications in paints and paper coatings industry and in manufacturing of synthetic fibers, and others end-use industries.

In terms of application, the vinyl acetate monomer segment dominated the worldwide Acetic Acid market in 2019 and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is due to its widespread use in packaging films, thickeners, and photosensitive coatings, among other applications. During the projected period, this trend is expected to fuel demand for acetic acid.

Key players are operating in the global acetic acid market are Celanese Corporation, British Petroleum, Eastman Chemical Company , Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd. , China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Lyondell Basell Industries, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsubishi Chemical Company, PetroChina Co. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd. , BASF SE.

Opportunities in the Market

Over the forecast period, rapid global industrialization and urbanisation are expected to provide lucrative market prospects. The rise in the construction industry, together with the growing demand for high-performance plastic from the end-user industry due to its durability, is likely to fuel market expansion once again. Furthermore, rising automobile manufacturing in the developing world is expected to boost demand for plastic and rubber products, boosting market growth throughout the forecast period once more.

Global Acetic acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The global spread of (Covid-19) Pandemic has resulted in lockdown measures, and cease in economic activities which has severely impacted the manufacturing sector. In addition to this, inadequate supply of raw materials will lead to rapid price fluctuation. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the Global Acetic acid Market till the period of 2021.

Key Trends

One of the market's key trends is the key manufacturer's shifting tendency toward boosting acetic acid manufacturing capacity. Celanese, for example, said in January 2019 that it was expanding its acetic acid production in Clear Lake, Texas. Celanese has increased the capacity of its acetic acid facility from 1.3 million to nearly 2 million tonnes per year. In both Singapore and Nanjing, China, the development will improve productivity choices within the company's global acetic acid network.

