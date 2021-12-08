Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, Future Demand and Forecast upto 2027
The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence reports on Healthcare Robotics market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.
Healthcare robots are costly and require technical training to operate healthcare robotics. Moreover, the unwillingness to adopt technological modification is also restraining factors for the healthcare robotics market. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.
To Available Sample Report in PDF Version@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/129
Key Findings
The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.
The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.
Report Objective:
The Healthcare Robotics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.
To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/129
Regional Bifurcation of the Healthcare Robotics Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Robotics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.
Purchase /Buy Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/129
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Healthcare Robotics Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Emergency response robotic systems
Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Surgical Robots
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiology
Laparoscopy
Pharmacy Applications
Others
Click here to Get customization@: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/129
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.
Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:
Targeted Therapeutics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/targeted-therapeutics-market
Protein Engineering Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-engineering-market
3D Bioprinting Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market
Gene Editing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gene-editing-market
Biophotonics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biophotonics-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn