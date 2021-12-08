RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets Market to Inspire a Growth up to US$ 1,659.8 Mn by 2028

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) allows for more automated drug and device monitoring and inventory management.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) allows for more automated drug and device monitoring and inventory management. It requires very little human intervention, resulting in a substantial reduction in errors. It can store a large amount of information about consumption, sanitation, inventory capacity, and other parameters.

Drivers:

Regulatory advisory to implement standard asset management systems across hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market over the forecast period. For instance, GS1 is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing drug shortages, facilitating recalls, and assisting clinical processes in order to improve patient safety and supply chain quality. The Electronic Product Code (EPC) established by the European Article Numbering Association and the Uniform Code Council allows GS1 standards to be used for RFID.

Opportunities:

Manufacturing cabinets that conform to globally accepted quality standards are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market. Vendors and suppliers that produce GS1 compliant RFID-enabled smart cabinets would have a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Restraints:

Potential danger to the functioning of other medical device cabinets is expected to hamper the growth of the global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market. Implants and other devices that are not shielded from electromagnetic interference and other types of interference caused by RFID equipment can malfunction. RFID systems have the ability to cause defibrillators and other medical equipment to malfunction.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing approval and launch of new products are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market was valued at US$ 680.3 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,659.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2020 and 2027.

The global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market is estimated to account for US$ 1,659.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

North America segment held a dominant position in the global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market in 2019, accounting for a 55.3% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, respectively. Improving healthcare infrastructure along with increasing demand for RFID enabled smart cabinets is expected to assist the market growth.

Market Trends:

Major players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Snap & Go, an image recognition solution for item documentation in the operating room, was introduced by LogiTag in March 2020.

Major players in the market are also focused on expanding their manufacturing capability to enhance their market share. For instance, Terso Solutions, Inc. opened a 30, 000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, United States, in 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global RFID-enabled smart cabinets market include Terso Solutions, Inc., LogiTag, Mobile Aspects, Inc., Solstice Medical LLC, Stanley Innerspace, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., and WaveMark Inc. (Cardinal Health).

Key Developments:

In February 2018, Cardinal Health's Cardinal Health China Company has been sold to Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

