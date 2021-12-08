Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 % | Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc.
The coronavirus treatment drugs market involves the development of drugs or vaccines for the treating the infected patients.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
The coronavirus treatment drugs market involves the development of drugs or vaccines for the treating the infected patients. Coronavirus is caused by a family of viruses called the Coronaviridae family. There are several different strains or family members. Coronavirus Symptoms include high fever, loss of appetite, malaise fatigue, loss of weight, loss of sexual desires, nausea and vomiting, headache, earache, diarrhea, skin rash, and fatigue. Drivers who begin to experience any of these symptoms should contact their health care provider immediately. These symptoms can be caused by several different strains of Coronavirus. The infected patient must be aware of various mutations of virus as each of them requires an appropriate drug for the treatment.
Drivers
Major countries are engaged in developing the vaccines and drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 to consolidate their position in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market. This race for developing the vaccines is expected to drive the growth of global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period. In November 2020, the British multi-national pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca plc, disclosed the results of their trials with the COVID-19 vaccine named ‘AZD1222’. The pharma company concluded that the vaccine is highly effective in preventing the virus and reducing the transmission rate among the participants.
Advancements in organ-on-chip and stem-cell technologies for development of new drugs is expected to propel the growth of global coronavirus treatment drugs market over the forecast period.
Restraints
Every new strain or mutation of the coronavirus will require a new vaccine or drug for its treatment. This variation of strain can halt the production of pharma companies which are manufacturing the vaccines on a large scale. The new mutations of the virus are expected to refrain the growth of global coronavirus treatment drugs market over the forecast period.
Opportunities
Several markets across the globe have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Various initiatives are taken by several governments of the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These initiatives are expected to create an opportunity for growth of global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
North America is expected to witness a significant growth in its coronavirus treatment drugs market over the forecast period. Accelerated production of vaccines by the key players such as Pfizer and Novavax along with the Pentagon vaccination program is driving the growth of coronavirus treatment drugs market in this region.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience a robust growth in its coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period. Higher transmission rate in the countries like China and India has fast-tracked the COVID-19 drugs production in this region.
Competitive Section
Major players contributing in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market are CanSino Biologics, Sinovac Biotech, Novavax, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Key Developments
In February 2021, the American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer along with its partnering company BioNTech had started a new production plant to produce the COVID-19 vaccines.
In February 2021, the pharma giant, Novavax had pledged to provide 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the poor nations globally.
