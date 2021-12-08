Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Market Size and Share Is Projected to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR By 2028

Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Market

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is expected to boost the growth of market.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Drivers:

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is expected to boost the growth of the cardiac implantable electronic device market. For instance, According to a 2015 WHO report, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death globally in 2015, accounting for 17.7 million deaths.

Moreover, technological advancements in cardiac management devices are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, the use of advanced cardiac pacemakers, such as pacemakers with longer battery life and MRI safe-pacemakers, can help patients with bradycardia delay the progression of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). These developments are gaining traction, and demand for cardiac rhythm management devices is expected to rise in the near future. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Abbott's MR-conditional labeling for the Assurity MRI pacemaker and the Tendril MRI pacing lead in February 2017.

Major players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. For instance, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and LivaNova PLC signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) in November 2017 to sell LivaNova's Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) enterprise franchise to MicroPort for US$ 190 million. Pacemakers, high-voltage defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization treatment devices are all part of the LivaNova PLC Company's CRM product portfolio.

Covid-19 Impact:

The global COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative effect on the cardiac implantable electronic device market. Many hospitals have classified hospital outpatient-based cardiac care departments as non-essential, making it difficult for patients with cardiac disease to access care.

Among types, the implantable pacemakers segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027. Advanced technologies like wireless and automated pacemakers, as well as tracking pacemakers, are gaining traction among healthcare providers. For instance, in 2016, in the United States, Biotronik debuted CardioMessenger Smart, a portable tracking device. Patients with pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs) will use this system, which is about the size of a modern smartphone, to communicate with their doctors remotely. This CardioMessenger Smart helps doctors detect and avoid potential cardiac events by ensuring patient compliance and consistent data transmission.

Key Takeaways:

The cardiac implantable electronic device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to the rising incidence of cardiac disorders

Major players operating in the cardiac implantable electronic device market include Medtronic plc. Braile Biomédica, Abbott Laboratories, Sorin Group, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., CCC Medical Devices, Cook Group Incorporated, Osypka Medical GmbH, Galix Biomedical Instrumentation Inc., and Oscor Inc.

Buy This Research Study Report Here @

