Rapid Adoption of Subscription-based Services Model Worldwide to Fuel Device as a Service Market: Fact.MR Report

The companies who are interested in taking advantage of the subscription cost structure with the elimination of stress that comes with procuring, managing and disposing of the hardware are opting for device as a service for their work. As device as a service is seen to gain traction, PC manufacturers and IT service providers are focusing on to structure their services, merge their marketing strategies and incorporate technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, into their device as a service plans.
Global Device as a Service market survey sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2021-2031 The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing Demand of Device as a Service. The new Device as a Service market analysis report outlines the key factors that will impact sales, production and supply during the assessment 2021-2031.
Device as a Service Market: Segmentation
The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.
On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:
Desktop
Laptop
Tablets
Smartphones
Others
Key questions answered in Device as a Service Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Device as a Service Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Device as a Service segments and their future potential?
What are the major Device as a Service Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Device as a Service Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Device as a Service Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the device as a service market are
Swisscom
CompuCom Systems Inc.
Hewlett-Packard
Oracle Corporation
Capgemini SE
Amazon Inc.
Citrix Systems Inc.
Motorola Solutions Inc.
VMware Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Plantronics
Polycom
Accenture PLC
Connection
Dell Inc. and Many More
The Device as a Service market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Device as a Service market
Identification of Device as a Service market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Device as a Service market and offers solutions
Evaluation of current Device as a Service market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Device as a Service Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Device as a Service Market Survey and Dynamics
Device as a Service Market Size & Demand
Device as a Service Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Device as a Service Sales, Competition & Companies involved
