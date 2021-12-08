Online Oil Condition Monitoring Market worth USD 430,531.31 Thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.32%
New Research Study ""Online Oil Condition Monitoring Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
Global online oil condition monitoring (OCM) market was valued at US$ 258,935.37 Thousand in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 430,531.31 Thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The oil conditioning monitoring is divided into three types off-site, on-site or online sampling. Online oil sampling is relatively new method compared to the other types. In online oil conditioning monitoring the various sensors are used instead of taking sample to the laboratory which result into quick and accurate analysis. Furthermore, online oil conditioning monitoring enables users to constantly monitor the equipment due to use of various sensors such as temperature, pressure, viscosity, and others.
The market research on Online Oil Condition Monitoring Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Online Oil Condition Monitoring market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.
Major Key players in this Market:
· Shell
· Intertek Group Plc
· Bureau Veritas SA
· SGS SA
· CASTROL LIMITED
· SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH
· INSIGHT SERVICES
· INC. (TestOil) and Parker Hannifin Corp among others. Companies such as SPM Instrument
· Bureau Veritas
· David Brown Santasalo
Drivers & Trends
The market forecasts in the Online Oil Condition Monitoring industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.
Online Oil Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation
· By Product Type: Gear Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Turbines, Engines, and Others (Compressors)
· By System Component: Software and Hardware (Oil Quality Sensor, Wear Debris Sensor, Moisture Content Sensor, Online Particle Detector/Oil Contamination Monitoring, Density and Viscosity Measurement Instrument, and Others (Acoustic Emission Sensor, etc.)
· By Measurement Type: Pressure, Temperature, Total Acid Number (TAN) , Total Base Number (TBN), Water Dilution, Fuel Dilution, Density and Viscosity, and Others (Soot, Dielectric, etc.)
· By End-use Industry: Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Mining, Transportation, and Others (Industrial, etc.)
Regional Classification
The Online Oil Condition Monitoring market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Online Oil Condition Monitoring (OCM) Market:
· Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share in the global online oil condition monitoring (OCM) market. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the oil condition monitoring (OCM) market. Countries such as India and China are heavily investing in the manufacturing sector’s improvement and to attract the global companies in the country. For instance, in 2014, the government of India launched Make in India initiative in order attract global manufacturing companies and improve the manufacturing standardization in the country.
· Thus, many global players are focused on partnering with leading Indian companies to expand their presence in India. For instance, in January 2019, Shell announced partnership with Mahindra Group, an India-based multinational manufacturing company. Through this partnership, Shell and Mahindra Group manufacture high performance products such as engine oil, transmission & axle oils. These companies are also committed to developing innovative, unique, and differentiated technologies and products.
· Among system component, the hardware segment is fastest going segment in the global online oil condition monitoring (OCM) market. Hardware segment mainly include wide range of sensor and other communication and data collection devices. As the adoption of industry 4.0 technology is increasing in the manufacturing and other industries, the demand of sensors is expected to increase for precise data collection. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global Industry 4.0 market is estimated to reach US$ 161.3 billion in 2024 from US$ 73.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2024. Furthermore, in order to increase operational convenience, many key players in the market are adopting advanced technology such as wireless sensors and others. For instance, in May 2019, SPM Instrument AB, a
