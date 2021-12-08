Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Size Points 22.3% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD 12.9 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Gene Therapy Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 2.7 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 12.9 Billion by 2026, at 22.3% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bluebird Bio, Inc., TaxusCardium Pharmaceutical Group, Inc., UniQure N.V., Shire Plc, Cellectis S.A., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Lifesciences, Inc. And Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gene Therapy Market size & share expected to reach to USD 12.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Gene Therapy? How Big is Gene Therapy Market?

Report Overview & Coverage

Gene therapy is a medical binomial that allows for the modification of a person’s genes in order to develop antibodies for treating or curating diseases. Gene therapies can work by employing several mechanisms such as replacing a disease-causing gene with a healthy variation of the gene or by inactivating a disease-causing gene that does not have the proper functionality. Additionally, a mechanism can include introducing a newly modified gene into the body for further eliminating a disease. The variety of gene therapies that are currently available is plasmid DNA, viral vectors, bacterial vectors, human gene-editing technology, and patient-derived cellular gene therapy products, to name a few.

Industry Major Market Players

REGENBIO Inc.

Oxford BioMedicaPlc

Dimension Therapeutics Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SANOFI

Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation

Bluebird Bio Inc.

TaxusCardium Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

UniQure N.V.

Shire Plc

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Gilead Lifesciences Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Market Growth Factors

The primary driving factors for the significant growth of the global gene therapy market are the increasing prevalence of cancer and other targeted disorders coupled with the rising availability of measures. Additionally, gene therapy is being granted several reimbursements from various insurance carriers which increases the revenue stream that can be generated for the market during the forecast period. Rising funding for gene therapy research coupled with the rising adoption of gene therapy therapeutics is expected to increase the footprint of the global gene therapy market during the forecast period. A dynamic competitive nature is expected to drive the market due to several initiatives that are undertaken by the key market players such as the biopharma companies.

The insurgence of the current pandemic is expected to create a positive impact on the global gene therapy market during the forecast period. The market is expected to increase in boundaries due to the added intervention of life-threatening diseases such as heart diseases, AIDS, cystic fibrosis, and age-related disorders. Rising investment in research and development activities is further expected to curate a larger market revenue for the global gene therapy market during the forecast period. However, high prices and irregular availability is expected to dim the market growth to a slower rate during the forecast period.

Global Gene Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 12.9 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 22.3% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Bluebird Bio, Inc., TaxusCardium Pharmaceutical Group, Inc., UniQure N.V., Shire Plc, Cellectis S.A. and Others Segments Covered Vectors, Delivery Mode, Indications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global gene therapy market can be segmented into vectors, delivery methods, indications, and regions.

The global gene therapy market can be divided into viral and non-viral vectors on the basis of vectors. The segment pertaining to non-viral vectors is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to technological advancements for physicochemical approaches in materials such as lipid, naked DNA, chromosomes, plasmid, cationic polymers, and conjugate complexes to name a few. The global gene therapy market can be fragmented into in vivo and ex vivo on the basis of delivery mode. The ex vivo segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a safer mode of operation and easy deliverables to name a few. The global gene therapy market can be broken down into neurological diseases, cancer, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, hepatological diseases, and others on the basis of indication. The segment pertaining to cancer is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent forecast period owing to the rising approval of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer coupled with the increasing prevalence of hematologic cancers to name a few.

Regional Dominance:



North America to Shine During the Advent of the Forecast in Terms of Global Revenue Contribution

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with a high and overlooking healthcare expenditure to name a few. Additionally, advanced healthcare facilities coupled with a steady-state of reimbursement will increase the footprint of the gene therapy market in the region. Moreover, the rising number of key players in the region coupled with favorable regulatory approval will open new revenue opportunities for the gene therapy market in the region.

Browse in full “Gene Therapy Market By Vector (Viral & Non-Viral), By Delivery Mode (In Vivo & Ex Vivo), By Indication (Neurological Diseases, Cancer, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Hepatological Diseases, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/gene-therapy-market-by-type-germ-line-gene

The global gene therapy market can be segmented into:

Global Gene Therapy Market: By Vectors Segment Analysis

Viral Retroviral Vector Gammaretroviral Vector Lentiviral Vector Adeno-Associated Vector Other Viral Vectors

Non-Viral Oligonucleotides



Global Gene Therapy Market: By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

In Vivo

Ex Vivo

Global Gene Therapy Market: By Indication Segment Analysis

Neurological Diseases

Cancer

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Hepatological Diseases

Others

