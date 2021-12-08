Ablation Devices Market is Subject to Grow At A Higher CAGR 10.9% by 2028 | Global Industry Analysis By Size Estimation

Ablation Devices Market

Increased acquisitions, mergers and collaborations by key players are expected to drive growth in the global ablation devices market over the forecast period.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Ablation Devices Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Drivers

Increased acquisitions, mergers and collaborations by key players are expected to drive growth in the global ablation devices market over the forecast period. In 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cosman Medical, Inc., a manufacturer of radio frequency ablation (RFA) systems. Was acquired. The acquisition further expanded Boston Scientific's portfolio of spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, in 2015, EDAP TMS announced a multinational strategic OEM partnership with QuantaSystem, a leading manufacturer of surgical medical lasers. As part of this partnership, Quanta manufactures bespoke urological stone lasers for sale under the EDAP brand. In addition, in 2013 Abbott Laboratories acquired IDEV Technologies, a privately held company focused on developing next-generation medical devices for use in electrophysiological ablation catheters.

Browse 52 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Ablation Devices Market, by Technology Type (Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, Microwave Ablation, and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), by Application (Orthopedic, Cancer, Urology, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Ophthalmology), by Function (Robotic and Automatic), by Procedure (Aesthetics- Skin Rejuvenation & Tightening, Tumor Ablation, Atrial Fibrillation, Varicose Veins, and Other Energy Based Therapies), by End User (Specialty Care Centers, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027"

The global ablation devices market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to increased regulatory approvals for ablation devices. In April 2019, Innoblative Designs, Inc., launched Device, a new high frequency ablation (RFA) applicator for electro-surgery.

Key Takeaways

The global ablation devices market is expected to have a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027) due to increased acquisitions, mergers and collaborations of major players.

Among the technology types, the high frequency ablation segment is expected to account for a large share of sales by 2027 due to the increasing adoption of high frequency ablation systems. In February 2019, Medtronic’s Accurian Radiofrequency Ablation System was launched in the U.S. for excision of nerve tissue and is 510 (k) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing to the global ablation devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure, Inc., Halyard Health, Smith & Nephew, EDAP TMS S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Ablation Devices Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Ablation Devices Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Ablation Devices Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Ablation Devices (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Ablation Devices (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Ablation Devices Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Ablation Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ablation Devices Business

Chapter 15 Ablation Devices Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

