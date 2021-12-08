Global Pigment Dispersion Market to Grow on the Back of Growing Demand for Paints & Coatings Across Different End-User Industries; Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 58530.6 Million by 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Pigment Dispersion Market Research Report Are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Penn Color Inc., DIC Corporation, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Heubach GmbH, NAGASE & CO., LTD., The Lubrizol Corporation, Vivify Companies, Ferro Corporation., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the trade in goods and services in OECD nations increased from USD 9490678 Million in the year 2009 and was estimated to reach USD 14648355 Million in the year 2019. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the exports of construction around the world in the year 2018 recorded to USD 104 Billion. Out of these, Asia recorded to be the largest exporter with a value recording to USD 51 Billion in the same year. The statistics also stated that Europe, followed by Middle East, North America, and Africa recorded an export value of USD 36 Billion, USD 6 Billion, USD 2 Billion, and USD 2 Billion respectively.

A report titled “ Global Pigment Dispersion Market ” had been recently released by Research Nester, which focuses on the latest market trends, opportunities, and the growth factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report also includes detailed insights of the key players who are operating in the market along with the different market growth strategies adopted by them.

Backed by the growing trade on goods and services, such as construction services, the demand for paints and coatings around the world has increased significantly. For instance, according to the statistics by the American Coatings Association, in the year 2019, product shipments by the paint and coatings producers in the United States totaled USD 26.4 Billion. Further, the statistics also stated that in the same year, around 51000 establishments dealing with paint and coatings were present in the country. On the other hand, with the growing urban population worldwide, which according to the statistics by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), is expected to touch 6656 Million by the end of 2050, up from 4300 Million in 2019, the demand for affordable housing has also increased significantly. As a result, there has been a surge in the number of constructions of residential buildings. This is further added by the increasing focus of nations worldwide for building smart cities, which is also adding to the surge in the number of commercial establishments. Such factors are contributing to the rising demand for paints and coatings and in turn, drive the demand for pigment dispersion.

Additionally, with the growing e-commerce industry, the demand for flexible packaging has surged massively. According to the statistics by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the total quantity of containers and packaging generated increased from 27370 tons in the year 1960 to 82220 tons in the year 2018. Similarly, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in one of its statistics, stated that the Indian packaging industry is projected to touch USD 204.81 Billion by the end of 2025 as packaging consumption in the country grew by 200% over the past decade. The increasing need for low-cost printing inks and the growth in the number of packaging materials are also projected to contribute to the growth of the global pigment dispersion market. The global pigment dispersion market garnered a revenue of USD 39952.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch a revenue of USD 58530.6 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and further attain the largest revenue of USD 23515.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 15291.6 Million in the year 2020. Further, the market in the region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The market in the region is segmented by country into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Out of the market in these countries, the market in China is expected to hold the largest market revenue of USD 11101.6 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 6933.3 Million in 2020. The market in the country is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in India is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period and also attain the second-highest market revenue of USD 3176.9 Million by the end of 2030.

Further, the pigment dispersion market in Europe is projected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period by attaining a revenue of USD 14611.3 Million by the end of 2030. In the year 2020, the market in the region garnered a revenue of USD 10739.1 Million. Amongst the countries in the region, the market in Germany is projected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 3734.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 2745.7 Million in 2020, while the market in France is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global pigment dispersion market is segmented on the basis of dispersion type into solvent-based and water-based. Amongst these segments, the water-based segment is projected to garner the highest market share, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the solvent-based segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period, while the water-based segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, in North America, the water-based segment is projected to hold the highest market share, while the solvent-based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period.

The global pigment dispersion market is also segmented on the basis of end-use industry into plastics & packaging, building & construction, paper & printing, textiles, electronics, automotive, and others. Out of these, the building & construction segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 15690.1 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to attain USD 23239.5 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Alternatively, the automotive segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the building & construction segment is projected to hold the highest market share along with the largest revenue of USD 9756.5 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 5945.8 Million in 2020. On the other hand, in Europe, the automotive segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period.

The global pigment dispersion market is also segmented by pigment type, and by application.

Global Pigment Dispersion Market, Segmentation by Pigment Type

Organic Phthalocyanine Pigments Azo Pigments Others

Inorganic Titanium Dioxide Carbon Black Iron Oxide Ultramarine Blue Others



Global Pigment Dispersion Market, Segmentation by Application

Plastics Packaging Plastic Food Packaging Other Food Packaging Others

Coatings Paper & Paperboard Coatings Repair Coatings Plastics Coatings Other Coatings

Epoxy

Adhesives

Sealants

Phthalate-free PVC Masterbatch

Others Rubber Silicone LSR HTV RTV EPDM Polyurethane



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global pigment dispersion market that are included in our report are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Penn Color Inc., DIC Corporation, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Heubach GmbH, NAGASE & CO., LTD., The Lubrizol Corporation, Vivify Companies, Ferro Corporation, and others.

