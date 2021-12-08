Worldwide Report on Agricultural Robot Market Share Will Increase to USD 15.93 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 20.31% Vantage Market Research (VMR)

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research have published a new research report titled: “Agricultural Robot Market By Type (Milking Robots, UAVs/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Others), By Farm Produce (Fruits & Vegetables, Field Crops, Dairy & Livestock, Others), By Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy & Livestock Management, Soil & Irrigation Management, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” in its research database.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agricultural Robot Market size & share expected to reach to USD 15.93 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.63 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”

Agricultural Robot Market Overview :

Huge Technological Engagement in Agriculture Sector Boost the Market

There are many concerns about the amount of labour the agricultural sector requires. With a growing population, many countries are unable to meet the demands of the agricultural labour market. Moreover, they are facing the issue of large number of immigrant workers as well. The government puts lots of efforts to stop immigration of workers but they are unable to meet the demand. To overcome this situation of ever-increasing demand, most agricultural firms are launching, developing and experimenting a wide range of robotic systems for various agricultural applications. Increasing use of milking robots, automated harvesting systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other robots also boosts the various agricultural services, thereby, driving the growth of agricultural robot market over the projected years. This rapid innovations of digital technologies on the farm helps farmers to boost yields, reduce costs and put more money in their pockets. This also increases the demand of agricultural robot market in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 136 Pages): https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-robot-market-1054/request-sample

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 136 Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Agricultural Robot Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Agricultural Robot Market?





Which segments are included in the Agricultural Robot Market?





Which top companies are active in the Agricultural Robot Market?





What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Agricultural Robot Market?





How can I get free sample reports or study of Agricultural Robot Market?



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robot-market-1054



The Report on Agricultural Robot Market Highlights:

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

COVID Impact Analysis

Assessment of the market

Global and Regional Dynamics

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast



List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Robot Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEAdquarters 1. Deere & Company Illinois, United States 2. CNH Industrial NV Amsterdam, Netherlands 3. AGCO Corporation Georgia, United States 4. DeLaval Botkyrka, Sweden 5. Trimble Inc. California, United States 6. BouMatic Robotics Emmeloord, Netherlands 7. Lely Maassluis, Netherlands 8. AgJunction Winnipeg, Canada 9. AgEagle Aerial Systems Kansas, United States 10. YANMAR Co. Osaka, Japan 11. ecoRobotix Bains, Switzerland 12. Harvest Automation Massachusetts, United States 13. HARVEST CROO Florida, United States

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Agricultural Robot market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Agricultural Robot market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Agricultural Robot market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies.

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Improved Advanced Technological Practices Related to Farming Drives the Market

Smart energy systems, new sensors, and other technologies are increasing rapidly. In addition to that, indoor farming is increasing rapidly as it is typically automated to control temperature, light, and water use. Thus, increased indoor farming is likely to boost the agricultural robot market demand in the coming years as well. In addition, technology has lots of potential to improve development, delivery, and operations related to agriculture in the emerging markets. This is also attributed to fuel the growth of agricultural robot market during the forecast period.

Request Customized Copy of Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-robot-market-1054/customization-request

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Labour Costs and High Labour Shortage Dominate the Market in North America

North America dominates the market growth of agricultural robot market, owing to the increasing labour costs, and high labour shortage in the region. Government authorities in U.S, Canada, and Mexico has set guidelines for the use of drones in commercial applications. They also focus on vegetable and fruits harvesting robots and thus, it is expected to conduct the various agriculture related activities in the region. This, in turn, propels the demand of agricultural robot market in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Robot Market by Type (Milking Robots, UAVs/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Others), by Farm Produce (Fruits & Vegetables, Field Crops, Dairy & Livestock, Others), by Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)," Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/agricultural-robot-market-995590

Recent Developments in the Industry :

1. July 2021: DeLaval launched a new parallel parlor system designed explicitly with family farms and grassland customers.

2. July 2021: AGCO Corporation launched the pilot of its Precision Ag Line (PAL) program. It is a tool designed to streamline support services for farming customers using AGCO solutions with mixed-fleet operations.

3. November 2020: John Deere launched a new precision Ag application, AutoPath. It is use to help producers more accurately document and follow each row of crops in fields throughout the season.

This market titled “Agricultural Robot Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details



Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 20.31% from 2021 to 2028



Market Size 2020 Value USD 3.63 Billion



Market Forecast for 2028 USD 15.93 Billion



Base Year 2020



Historic Years 2016 – 2019



Forecast Years 2021 – 2028



Segments Covered Type

Milking Robots UAVs/Drones Automated Harvesting Systems Driverless Tractors Others





Farm Produce

Fruits & Vegetables Field Crops Dairy & Livestock Others





Farming Environment Indoor Outdoor





Application Harvest Management Field Farming Dairy & Livestock Management Soil & Irrigation Management Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World.



Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others.



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.







Browse More Research Reports by VMR:

Smart Home Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-home-market-1063

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-home-market-1063 Contract Cleaning Service Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contract-cleaning-service-market-0910

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contract-cleaning-service-market-0910 Floor Cleaning Robot Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/floor-cleaning-robot-market-0843

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/floor-cleaning-robot-market-0843 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/rainscreen-cladding-systems-market-0819

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research (VMR) provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. They, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. The clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs