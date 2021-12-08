Smart Education and Learning Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 21.7% till 2028 | Unit4 N.V., NIIT Ltd., Educomp

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The ASEAN smart education and learning was valued for US$ 73,787.2 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Smart education and learning is a new method of learning, which allows students to learn desired courses in a convenient, smart, and superior manner. The conventional teaching methods have witnessed a massive transition in the recent past, with the advent of novel learning methods. Many institutions are actively adopting high-tech teaching methods including projectors, smart notebooks, whiteboards, etc., in order to make learning easy and convenient. There has been coordination among software innovators, hardware providers, and educational material providers to provide education in a better way. Smart education and learning are not bounded by a number of hours, attendance, and location. In layman’s terms, smart learning and education refer to focusing on the applications of mobile instruments and emphasizing on the mobility of learners.

The market research on ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, ASEAN Smart Education and Learning market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Adobe Systems Incorporated

· Unit4 N.V.

· Blackboard Inc.

· Extramarks Education Pvt. Ltd.

· Educomp Solutions Ltd.

· Saba Software Inc.

· Scholastic Corporation

· NIIT Ltd.

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Smart Technologies Inc.

Drivers & Trends

High education is expensive and unaffordable for many families. Hence, e-learning and smart education techniques have witnessed significant demand from these families to attain college degrees. Rising need to upgrade existing skills and knowledge and acquire new ones is driving professionals toward taking up e-learning courses. Furthermore, working professionals busy with schedules find self-paced learning more useful and appropriate for their needs, which in turn, is expected to support the ASEAN Smart Education and Learning market growth over the forecast period.

Smart Education and Learning Market Segmentation

By Delivery Model

· Classroom-Based

· Desktop/Mobile-Based

· Simulation-Based

By End-use

· Higher Education

· Transnational Education

· Technical Vocation & Technical

· Education (TVET)

· Language Training (English)

· Early Childcare & Pre-School

· Continual Professional Development

· Qualifications, Assessment & Standards

By Country

· Malaysia

· Philippines

· Indonesia

· Singapore

· Thailand

· Vietnam

· Rest of ASEAN (Cambodia, Laos, Burma & Brunei)

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the ASEAN Smart Education and Learning market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Developments

· Key players in the market are focused on product launches, in order to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, SMART Technologies introduced SMAR Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, and SMART Ink at International Society for Technology in Education Conference (ISTE)

· Key companies in the market are involved in product launches, in order to enhance the product portfolio. For instance, in August 2016, Educomp Solutions Ltd. launched Smart STEM, Smart Class Pro, and Health Set and Go products, which support e-class room functionality in the Smart Education and Learning market.

