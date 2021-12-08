Nail Polish Market To Reach US$ 20.07 Bn By 2027 | L'Oreal S.A., Fiabila SAS, NARS Cosmetics

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nail polish is a lacquer that may be used to paint fingernails and toenails. It's also utilised to keep the nail plates clean. To bind other elements, nail polish uses a variety of chemical compositions such as pearls, resins, pigments, plasticizers, film formers, solvents, and thickening agents (such as stearalkonium hectorite). It comes in a variety of hues. The global demand for nail polish has risen as the female population has grown. Customers select nail polish based on the design of their nails.

Major players operating in the global nail polish market are Revlon, Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Fiabila SAS, NARS Cosmetics, Inc., Essie Cosmetics, Ltd., Coty, Inc., American International Industries, Christian Dior SE, and Chanel S.A.

The rise of the cosmetic business, which in turn drives the growth of the nail polish market, is being fueled by an increase in the number of working women and a growing awareness among consumers about grooming. Nail polish produced sales of over US$ 552.51 million in 2019, accounting for roughly 40% of all nail products sold in the US. Another aspect that may contribute to market expansion is the growing number of nail salons and rising disposable income. Increased discretionary income translates to more money spent on personal care and cosmetics. According to Statista, the United States' per capita disposable income in 2019 was US$ 45,579. As a result of increased disposable income, nail salon demand is likely to rise in the coming years.

However, the usage of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of nail polish may stifle market growth due to rising health concerns. Hazardous and poisonous chemical components in nail polish, such as dibutyl phthalate and toluene, can be harmful to human health. Nail polish products are linked to health hazards such as chronic health problems, reproductive health issues, and so on. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, cosmetic makers are required to provide a notice on the product (under section 740.1) concerning potential health risks associated with using the product (FDA). A label should also provide a list of the ingredients utilised in the product.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are the six regions in which the nail polish market can be divided. The Asia Pacific area is likely to maintain its dominance due to the growing number of working women in the region, which drives up demand for nail polish products. To increase their product range and market presence, key players in the market are employing various methods such as new product launches and business growth. For example, Kay Beauty made its maiden push into nail products in December 2019, releasing a 36-shade nail varnish line. In addition, Hello Kitty and OPI debuted a new limited-edition collection in India in October 2019 with approximately 25 hues.

