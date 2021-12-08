Health Drinks Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report Till 2028 | Industry Forecast, Demand and Opportunities

Reports And Data

Rising concerns about health issues, especially obesity, among consumers is boosting demand for health drinks.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a new report titled Health Drinks Market that covers all the essential features of the Health Drinks market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, graphs, and other pictorial representation. The report presents a detailed analysis of the industry to project the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2021-2028. It also examines the current trends, offers an analysis of the emerging trends, and provides insightful information of the overall market scenario with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, CAGR, and comprehensive industry overview.

Rising concerns about health issues, especially obesity, among consumers is boosting demand for health drinks. This is a major factor projected to propel growth of the global health drinks market over the forecast period. Consumers are increasing preferring consumption of health drinks that boost energy naturally, that are low in calories, and can even replace the entire meal, in some cases. Consumption of health drinks is rising among health-conscious consumers. However, use of preservatives, such as phosphoric acid, in fruit juices imparts them with a tangy taste and it can also lead to depletion of the bone density. This is a key factor restraining growth of the global health drinks market.

Prominent players in the market:

• Nestlé

• Upbeat Drinks

• Rakyan Beverages

• ViVA Drinks

• Suja Life, LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Mondelez International

• Timbucha Kombucha

• Oy Karl Fazer Ab.

• GCMMF

Market Overview:

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Fresh Packaged Fruit Juices

• Nutritional Drinks

• Functional Drinks

• Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Online Retail

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Global Health Drinks Market - Regional Outlook:

Regional market overview is one of the most vital components of the report. This section highlights the production and consumption ratios, supply and demand ratios, import/export activities, consumption patterns, present and emerging trends, revenue growth rates, macro-economic and micro-economic growth factors, and the key players in each regional market.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (US, Canada, Europe)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents:

• Global Health Drinks Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Health Drinks Market Forecast

• Global Health Drinks Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

