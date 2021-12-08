EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 88225.8 Million by 2026; Increasing Need for Potable Water to Drive Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market Research Report Are SUEZ, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Ecolab Inc., Solvay SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNMENT SA, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and other key market players.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market ” which is studied for the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report includes a detailed insight of the key market players which are operating in the market, along with a brief description of their offerings and the strategies adopted by them to stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the report also includes the latest market trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing population and the increasing urbanization are the major factors that are driving the need for potable water. Backed by the increasing urbanization, and surge in economic development, the concern for surface and groundwater pollution is increasing rapidly, raising the need for water treatment services. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 71% of the population around the world, in the year 2017, was recorded to use a safely managed drinking-water service. Moreover, 90% of the population of the world, or 6.8 Billion people used at least a basic service, which includes improved drinking-water source. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the United Nations, as of July 2021, 2.3 Billion people lived in water-stressed countries. Out of these, 733 Million lived in high and critically water-stressed countries. The rising concern for the unavailability of potable water in several developing nations, including the regions of EMEA and the Asia Pacific, is therefore anticipated to drive the growth of the EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 88225.8 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 63020.3 Million in the year 2020. The market is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for adequate water supply for different end-use purposes and for the lack of access to clean water in several nations. For instance, in an article published by the United Nations, in the year 2016, it has been recorded that only 10% of the population of Lagos, a city in Nigeria, had regular access to clean water. Moreover, according to the statistical report titled “Asian Water Development Outlook 2020” by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as of December 2020, in the Asia Pacific region, 0.6 Billion people in urban areas, and 1.5 Billion people in rural areas living in the region, still lacked access to adequate water supply and sanitation. The statistics also stated that out of the 49 ADB members from Asia and the Pacific, 27 members had serious water constraints in terms of economic development, while 18 members were yet to protect their inhabitants against several water-related disasters.

The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and further garner revenue of USD 46262.2 Million by the end of 2026, by growing with the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market in the region, in the year 2020, registered a revenue of USD 32010.2 Million. The market in the region is segmented by countries into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, out of which, the market in China is projected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 24070.3 Million by the end of 2026, by growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the country garnered a revenue of USD 16676.3 Million. Alternatively, the market in India is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in Europe is projected to garner the second-leading market revenue of USD 32759.9 Million by the end of 2026 by growing with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market in the region is segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Spain, Czech Republic, Greece, Ukraine, and the Rest of Europe. Out of the market in these countries, the market in Germany is projected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period and further attain a revenue of USD 8244.7 Million by the end of 2026, up from USD 6010.0 Million in 2020. Alternatively, the market in Ukraine is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is segmented by product into chemicals, and equipment & systems, out of which, the chemicals segment is projected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment is further expected to garner revenue of USD 41896.7 Million by the end of 2021. Alternatively, the equipment & systems segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The chemicals segment is further divided into coagulants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants, pH stabilizers, and others. Out of these segments, the biocides & disinfectants segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the equipment & systems segment is further divided into evaporation & distillation systems, ultrafiltration systems, reverse osmosis systems, solid bowl centrifuges, pumping systems, and others. Out of these segments, the pumping systems segment is anticipated to attain the largest market revenue of USD 8684.5 Million by the end of 2026. This segment is further divided into cased pumps, close-coupled pumps, hose pumps, metering pumps, and others, out of which, the metering pumps segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific, the equipment & systems segment, under the product segment, is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, in China, the chemicals segment is projected to hold the highest market share and grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period while, in India, the equipment & systems segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, in Europe, the equipment & systems segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In Germany, the chemicals segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, while in France, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 3297.8 Million by the end of 2026.

The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is also segmented by technology into oil/water separation, suspended solids removal, dissolved solids removal, biological treatment/nutrient & metal recovery, disinfection/oxidation, and others. Out of these segments, the dissolved solids removal segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 31245.8 Million by the end of 2026, up from USD 22007.8 Million in 2020. The segment is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. In Europe, the segment garnered the largest revenue of USD 8584.4 Million in 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, in Germany, the segment is projected to touch USD 2926.1 Million by the end of 2026, while in France, the oil/water separation segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

In Middle East & Africa, the dissolved solids removal segment is anticipated to garner the highest market revenue of USD 3034.8 Million by the end of 2026. Further, in Saudi Arabia, the segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, while in Turkey, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 391.5 Million by the end of 2026.

The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is also segmented by application.

EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market, Segmentation by Application

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Healthcare Poultry & Aquaculture Chemical Others



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market that are included in our report are SUEZ, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Ecolab Inc., Solvay SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNMENT SA, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and others.

