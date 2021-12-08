Biological Pesticide Market Poised to Grow at Highest Revenue Till 2027 | Dow Chemicals, Du Pont (EI) de Nemours

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biological Pesticides Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Stringent Environmental Rules of Governmental Bodies and Raising Awareness on the Health Effects of Chemical Fertilizers

Because biological pesticides are organic, they vary from other types of chemical pesticides. Plant protection is one of the many applications for a natural pest control solution. The main idea of employing a natural pesticide like pyrethrum is to allow the plant's natural defence mechanisms to defend plants and other living beings from insect penetration. Biological pesticides are often applied in one of two ways: systemic or contact. Systemic insecticides, which are sprayed directly to the plants, are frequently more effective than chemical pesticides. Contact insecticides are applied to plants by spraying them with a natural substance that binds to and kills the insects that have infiltrated them.

Biological pesticides come in a variety of forms, ranging from systemic, which means the chemicals are kept in the environment, to dermal, which means the products are applied directly to the target species. A major advantage of employing a biological product is that it is targeted at specific pests, eliminating the use of insecticides that are effective against a wide range of insects. They differ from synthetic pesticides in this regard since their application is usually always indiscriminate, leaving the plant exposed to assault by other pests.

The main factor influencing the growth of the biological pesticides market is the demand for an alternative to chemical pesticides. The chemical pesticides result in extensive pollution. The presence of chemicals in food due to the spraying of chemical fertilizers on crops can cause critical health issues. For instance, the U.S. Federal government estimates that there are approximately 48 million cases of foodborne diseases in the U.S., and each year these diseases result in approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3000 deaths. Biological pesticides are less toxic to the environment and humans as they do not leave toxic residue in food and are only targeted to eliminate pests.

However administering biological pesticides is very specific unlike conventional pesticides since applying biological pesticides requires the user's knowledge of how to achieve efficiencies such as field rates, application intervals, and application time. Lack of knowledge can result in a poorer yield and high cost of production and this is the main restraining factor hindering the growth of the market.

This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Among these, North America is expected to hold a bigger share of the biological pesticides market owing to the stringent rules of the federal government and environmental organizations such as EPA on chemical fertilizers. For instance, in March 2019, Miami banned the use of glyphosate on the city property. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the market owing to government initiatives to raise awareness about biological pesticides among the agricultural and farming communities in nations such as India.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global biological pesticides market include BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Bayers AG, Henkel AG, and Du Pont (EI) de Nemours.

In 2020, Lavie Bio Ltd. announced that its bio-stimulant LAV211 will be commercially launched in 2022.

