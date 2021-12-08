Cathode Materials Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027
Increasing usage of cathode materials in Lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles and growing demand for consumer electronics are driving the demand.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.
Cathode Materials Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cathode Materials industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cathode Materials market along with crucial statistical data about the Cathode Materials market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.
Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.
The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Cathode Materials Market on the basis of Material, Battery Type, Application, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead Dioxide
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
Other Cathode Materials
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead-acid
Lithium-ion
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Energy storage
Automotive
Power tools
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Highlights of the Cathode Materials Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Cathode Materials market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cathode Materials market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cathode Materials market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cathode Materials market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cathode Materials market.
