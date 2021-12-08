3D Printing Metal Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency.

3D Printing Metal Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the 3D Printing Metal industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the 3D Printing Metal market along with crucial statistical data about the 3D Printing Metal market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

Binder Jetting is about ten times more cost-effective compared to 3D printing metal processes. Also, the build size achieved by this technology is much large, and the printing of parts doesn’t require any support during the process, allowing the realization of intricate designs.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 3D Printing Metal market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 3D Printing Metal market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 3D Printing Metal market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the 3D Printing Metal Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the 3D Printing Metal market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the 3D Printing Metal market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

