Automotive Glass Market Continuously Increasing at a CAGR 5.9% by 2026 | Nippon, Gentex, Saint Gobain

The Global Automotive Glass Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Sales of Automotive In the World

Automotive glass has different parts such as bumpers, side windows, windscreens, and windshields. The windscreen is often constructed of laminated windscreens sandwiched between two sheet glass panels, while the window is constructed of toughened safety glass with an anti-ultraviolet (UV) layer. A thin airfoil and a thick laminated sheet are commonly used to separate the windscreen and window. Side windows are lifted or lowered and slanted via a hinge, or by pressing a button or pressing with one's hand. Hydraulic glass panels are commonly found on sedans and pickup trucks. Automotive glass repair service providers are knowledgeable about all varieties of glass available for automobiles, including automotive glass for windows and windshields, auto glass for bumpers and tailgates, and automotive glass for headlights and grilles. They also deal with repaired and damaged windshields.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing sales of automobiles in the world is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive glass market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2020 around 63.8 million cars were sold in the world. For large automotive glass repairs, users should call and ask for the services of a reputable glass company because they do not want to risk further damage to the automobile or even death if the damage is too severe. When repairing the windshields, users should make sure that they use the latest technology and methodologies to ensure that they get the best results. The technicians are trained to handle any kind of glass repair, be it a minor chip or a large shattered window. If users have a wrecked vehicle, they may want to consider having the body repaired instead of replacing the glass because of the complexities in making the body match the glass. In this way, the damage done to the vehicle's body may not be as bad as the windshield damage. Increasing product and service launches by key market players are estimated to boost the growth of the global automotive glass market.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd, Saint Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Magna International, Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd, and Gentex Corporation.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Taxonomy

By Glass Type:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Other Glass

By Technology:

Active

Passive

By Applications:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Glass

Rearview Glass

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global automotive glass market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.80% and is projected to reach around US$ 23.59 billion by 2025, owing to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in February 2020, Citrine Informatics, Inc and AGC Glass Europe collaborated in order to develop a new glass technology by using artificial intelligence.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing rate of disposable income in the developing nations of the region. For instance, according to Financial Express, India now earns 30% more currently than 6 years ago.

North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2021, Jeep’s Performance Parts division (JPP) launched Gorilla Glass windshields for the Gladiator and Wrangler SUV