Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market Is Projected to Grow at A CAGR Of 72.5% Over the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global colorless polyimide films market has been estimated to be USD 68.0 million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 72.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. The surge in the demand for the colorless polyimide films for certain applications like flexible printed circuit boards, flexible solar cells, optical fibers, and others are estimated to drive the global colorless polyimide films market.

The colorless polyimide films help in offering excellent thermo mechanical features. It also offers high chemical resistance and is also transparent. These properties are required for manufacturing electronics and lighting equipment.

Rapid development in aviation technology as well as the growth in electronics sector have positively influenced the growth of the colorless polyimide films market. The rising demand for the materials, which are lightweight, durable, and reliable are driving the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market.

There are signs that the introduction of colorless polyimides films will result in a significant increase in applications. Smartphones are one of major application areas. Most users of smartphones admit to smashing the display glass at some time. The glass used by all of the manufacturers is definitely tough, but it has drawbacks: it's prone to cracking and shattering, and it's heavy for the device's size. A smartphone with a glass display replaced by a piece of film would be a significant improvement. The display would be of excellent quality, colorless, with the right tactile feel and no risk of screen shattering if dropped. Almost any sort of portable display could be replaced by the technology.

Photovoltaic Cells is another application where the colorless polyimide films can be used. To safeguard the delicate circuitry within photovoltaic cells, glass cover plates are used. While the glass is suitable for the application, it is exceedingly heavy and prone to breaking. With the new polyimide technology, it is feasible to replace the heavy, damage-prone solar shielding material with one that is light, sturdy, and colorless.

However, the increasing manufacturing cost involved in the colorless polyimide films and supply chain and trade disruption due to the COVID 19 pandemic acts as a major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Global Colorless polyimide films Market Report:

December 2020: The launch of the large-sized HH double helix series for electric injection moulding machines was announced by UBE Machinery Corporation (Japan).

February 2020: Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland) had created a printed circuit board production solution called Durapol and CDM, which aids in Von Roll Holding AG's revenue growth.

April 2019: Pixeo TM SR is a highly heat resistant polyimide film developed by Kaneka Corporation (Japan) for high-speed 5G and high-frequency applications. This is utilized as a flexible print circuit board for cellphones with 5G capabilities.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market

The coronavirus pandemic has had an influence on the manufacturing sector, including the semiconductor industry, with disruption of supply chains and marketplaces, affecting demand and output, and having a financial impact on businesses and markets. Although the initial effects were seen in the first year of the pandemic, the revival of the semiconductor industry is expected to be seen in the coming quarters as a result of the continued demand for electronic devices on an industrial and commercial scale, which will benefit the growth of the colorless polyimide films market over the forecast period.

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, by Application

Based on the application, the market is segmented into flexible displays, flexible solar cells, flexible printed circuit boards, lighting equipment, optical fibers, others. Among these, flexible displays segment holds the largest market share owing to increasing development due the technical knowledge as well as manufacturing capabilities. The researchers have focused on developing advanced materials and are at the forefront to make flexible displays a reality with the optical polymer film known as colorless polyimide. Recently, displays are categorized as per their flexibility: flat display are manufactured using plastic and non-glass backplane for the benefit of ruggedness and lightness.

Global Colorless polyimide films Market, by End Use Industry

Based on end use industry, the global colorless polyimide films market is segmented into electronics, solar energy, aviation, healthcare, others. Among these, electronics segment holds the largest market share due to increasing demand for the manufacturing devices. Colorless polyimides offer excellent thermo chemical features and high chemical resistance. These features are perfect for manufacturing electronics product like lighting equipment and flexible displays.

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, by Region

Based on region, the global colorless polyimide films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market share owing to increasing use of colorless polyimide films in certain electronics applications. The region is witnessing rapid industrial growth due to the presence of leading market players.

Some Major Findings of the Colorless Polyimide Films Market Report Include:

An in-depth colorless polyimide films market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global colorless polyimide films market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global colorless polyimide films market.

Polyimide Monomer (IMIDE) Market, By Product Type (Polyimide, Polyetherimide, Polyamideimides, and Others), By Material Type (Thermoplastic and Thermosetting), By Application (Films, Resins, Fibers and Others), By End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Transportation, and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)