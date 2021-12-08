Why it is so Important to Gift an Educational Gift this Holiday! 8BitCADE XL - DIY Game Console that Teaches STEM
Give a gift that is fun and educational to inspire, motivate, and introduce valuable career-oriented skills to kids, teens, and young adults!IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is that time of the year again to find a perfect gift for that kid, teen, or young adult. Choosing the right gift is extremely difficult. The simple option is to purchase a new Playstation 5 or Nintendo Switch, but that would detract from valuable time that could be spent on development or education. While purchasing video games may not be the answer, neither is purchasing books or clothes that may never be read or worn.
A gift that combines the excitement of gaming with the gift of education is the 8BitCADE XL - a DIY game console where kids, teens, and young adults can build their own gaming device while learning valuable skills along the way! The console joins together all the fun that comes along with gaming with the curiosity, knowledge, and skills of STEM education
Learning about Electronics
The 8BitCADE XL has access to 200+ Arduboy retro games, but before all the fun stuff becomes accessible, the console has to be built first! Each component comes pre-installed and is individually wrapped and labeled. Users can follow 8BitCADE’s Make Guide that offers step-by-step video tutorials on how to piece their console together!
As users construct their game consoles, they learn valuable skills such as soldering, electronics, and knowledge of components. They learn about resistors, capacitors, PCBs - components used in many everyday items such as phones and laptops. While working with each component, users are shown how each piece functions and contributes to the console as a whole.
Coding and Programming Games
8BitCADE is also launching an educational platform to teach users how to code! The platform will feature interactive courses that complement the 8BitCADE XL game console that they built. Users will learn all of the coding fundamentals while also learning how to create games such as Tetris, Space Invaders, and Pong. With enough practice, Users will also be able to create their very own games!
Why STEM is so Important to Kids, Teens, Young Adults
Learning electronics and coding is extremely beneficial, especially for teenagers. 20% of career-track jobs in the United States require basic coding skills. As society advances, more jobs require technological expertise. It is often brought up that coding jobs are growing faster than the job market. Everyday items such as computers, cellphones, televisions, and even your microwave require some form of electronics and programming to operate. Learning STEM skills will put students one step ahead when searching for career opportunities in the future.
8BitCADE has already taught over 1,000 students, children, teens, and adults electronics and programming. Their consoles have become core tools in many classes and workshops all around the world, introducing and inspiring many students to pursue an interest or even a hobby or career in STEM-related fields. 8BitCADE hopes to keep introducing STEM to the world through fun and educational projects!
