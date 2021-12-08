WiGig Market Outlook 2027: Growth Drivers, Trends and Future Scenarios

Allied Market Research - Logo

Growth drivers are rising demand for high-speed internet, adoption of the bring-your-own-device, policy at workplaces, and increasing sales of portable devices.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the demand for high speed internet connectivity, massive growth in adoption of portable consumer goods, growth in use of smartphones, growth in demand for live multiplying gaming, and high definition content streaming, which drives growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones and laptops, along with increase in adoption of connected devices further fuels growth of this WiGig market.

However, complex configuration, heavy cost installment, and high-power consumption are some of the factors that hinder growth of this market. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in new generation devices may create opportunity for the WiGig market globally.

Due to technology advancements, consumer experience is also getting enhanced. Demand for ultra-high definition video, movies,and video on demand services has increased and virtual reality and augmented reality in the gaming industry are expected to boost growth of the WiGig market.

WiGig is made to provide extremely fast, low-latency wireless internet connectivity by using beamforming technology for sending a signal up to 10 meters. The inbuilt low power technology is 5 times more energy efficient than Wi-Fi and can act as a connection layer for devices that expect to connect via USB, DisplayPort and HDMI. The current version of WiGi is working on the speeds of 5Gbps and new WiGi is expected to work to be even faster at around 10Gbps.

• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the world. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. Thus, this has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of network equipment.

• It is estimated that the U.S. and global tech market growth is slowing down to nearly 2% in 2020, owing to which ICT spending in major economies such as the U.S. have declined in the first half of 2020.

• The recent COVID-19 outbreak has very badly hit growth of the global economies in every sector. Strict lockdown and social distancing are imposed in affected countries and supply chain and manufacturing operations have paused. As a result it has lead to shortage of raw materials and parts of electronic goods manufacturing and leads to impact on growth of the WiGig market globally.

