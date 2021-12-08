Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Packaging Market Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Corrosion of metals occurs when electrochemical reactions take place in metals, resulting in gradual destruction of metals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Packaging Market research study, published by Reports and Data, provides an in-depth survey of the dominant participants of the industry –the basis points for which are the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of the new and potential contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in the coming years since consumers are now more aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders, such as investors, traders, suppliers, and others, will find beneficial.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains due to breakdown of logistics. Various countries implemented border restrictions, which disrupted transportation activities even if transportation of materials was permitted. Due to having manufacturing facilities close, there was significantly lower production and demand. Thus, the volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market is expected to restrain slightly in the near future.

Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Packaging Market: Leading Participants

Safepack Industries Ltd.

Daubert VCI, Inc.

Protective Packaging Corporation Inc.

Technology Packaging Ltd

Multitech Group Inc.

Branopac India Pvt Ltd

Armor Protective Packaging

Green Packaging, Inc.

RBL Industries

Propack Spa‎.

Market Overview:

The packaging industry plays an important role, adding value to various manufacturing sectors including pharma, FMCG, agriculture, and retail industries. It is considered as one of the fastest growing industries due to growth in e-commerce industry, especially during Covid 19 pandemic. Containment, communication, protection, and utility are the four major functions of packaging that are intended to maximise sales and profits while reducing losses and wastage, and they are all critical for improving the consumer and overall brand experience. Packaging is today seen as a vital link between consumers and brands, allowing them to convey successfully that hygiene is upheld, safety is prioritized, and service or product quality is not compromised.

The global volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market has been segmented by product, material, and end-user industry.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

VCI Papers

VCI Films

VCI Bags

Foams

Others (Emitters, Desiccants, etc.)

By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Paper

Polyethylene

Others (Bio-based Plastics)

By End-user Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Primary Metals

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Metalworking

Others (Building & Constructions, Oil & Gas, etc.)

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

