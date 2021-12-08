Incontinence Care Products Market Size [2021-2028] is Projected to Reach USD 24.35 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%

Key Players covered in the Incontinence Care Products Market Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, ConvaTec Inc., Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona), Essity, Coloplast Corp, Ontex, Domtar Corporation , BD, Hollister Incorporated

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global incontinence care products market size is prophesized to reach a value of USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% by 2026, between 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of incontinence problems among them. The market was valued at USD 14.30 billion in 2018. World Health Organization predicts about 120 million people in China will be above 80 years by the end of 2050. Such predictions will lead to surge in the number of patients with incontinence problems, thus propelling the incontinence care products market trends. Fortune Business Insights™ offers a 360-degree overview of the incontinence devices market in their recently published report titled, “Incontinence Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026.”

Significant Industry Developments of the Incontinence Devices Market Include:

July 2019 – A range of FIBRELLA Combo products was introduced by Suominen Corporation. This range of products guarantees excellent fluid management and softness in their incontinence products.

May 2019 – Poise Ultrathin Active Collection was launched by Kimberly-Clark. This collection included a range of products for women such as liners and pads, with more security in terms of leakage.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 24.35 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2021 USD 14.30 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Growth Drivers The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall incontinence care products market growth. The popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high incontinence care products market revenue in the coming years.









Government Supported Awareness Programs Will Help Augment Growth

The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall incontinence care products market growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about incontinence products, supported by governments, is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in the forecast period. Apart from this, the popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high incontinence care products market revenue in the coming years.





Europe Market is Dominating on Account of Rising Number of Consumers Purchasing Urinary Catheters

Geographically, Europe dominated the market with USD 4.94 billion earned in 2018. This is owing to the rise in demand for urinary catheters, coupled with the increasing demand for disposable incontinent devices. Besides this, the government favoring home care services and providing educational programs is also anticipated to helped attract high incontinence devices market revenue to this region.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness robust growth on account of an increase in disposable incomes of people, a rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of incontinence in the region.

Companies to Primarily Focus on Odor Control and Soft Touch of their Products

Major incontinence device market manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing new technologies to improve the quality of their products. Main objective of players is to focus on factors such as odor control, soft touch, and leakage-free qualities of the incontinence care products. There is a rise in the popularity of liners and pads, and this is further anticipated to intensify the market competition in the forecast duration.





Key Vendors of the Incontinence Care Products Market Include:

Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Essity

Coloplast Corp

Ontex

Domtar Corporation

BD

Hollister Incorporated





