Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Is Projected to Exhibit at A CAGR Of 9.50% Over the Forecast Period; Quince Market Insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global aluminum curtain wall market, which include Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. (Greece); EFCO Corporation (U.S.); GUTMANN AG (Germany); HansenGroup Ltd. (Europe); and Kawneer Company, Inc (U.S.).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum curtain wall market has been estimated to be USD 38.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. The increasing awareness on green building as well as rising energy cost are estimated to provide new opportunities for the market growth.

Curtain wall provides lots of advantages like improving the thermal efficiency of a building by preventing the spread of fire as well as offering the thermal efficiency. It also immensely helps to prevent the spread of fire and offer unique appearance to the building. The sustainability provided by the aluminum makes it one of the most preferred material. Aluminum plays a crucial role in the long-term sustainability of buildings and innovation of the existing buildings. It has certain advantages like design, long service life, flexibility, high reflectivity, and others. Many studies have stated that aluminum is ecofriendly in nature and does not affect the air quality.

But the higher cost of the product may affect the market demand. The declined growth of the construction industry after the onset of COVID 19 is also another restraining factor. Nevertheless, the other future commercial projects as well as rising awareness related to the green building will provide new growth opportunities.

Some Key Developments Offered in The Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report:

November 2018: Comar Architectural Aluminium System (UK) has unveiled the 6EFT curtain wall system, which is designed to deliver high-performance solutions for new and refurbished building facades.

Sep 2017 – AluK (Italy), a global leader in the design and engineering of aluminum window, door, and curtain walling systems, introduced two new aluminum double glazed curtain wall systems. The introduction of the AluK SL50 and AluK SG50 curtain walling systems replace the current SL52 and SG52 aluminum curtain walling systems.

Impact Of COVID 19 On Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

COVID 19 has forced a halt in many production units of aluminum curtain wall, which has hampered the growth of the market. The pandemic has affected the sales of machinery and equipment and is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the potential impact of the lockdown is presently vague and recovery in terms of finance depends on the cash reserves. Machinery and equipment companies can afford the total lockdown as of now after which the companies have to work on their investment plans.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, by System Type

Based on the system type, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into stick-built system, unitized and semi-unitized. Among these, the unitized segment is expected to witness fastest market growth. For tall building construction, they are typically chosen stick constructed or conventional techniques. Individual component installation is not required with a unitized curtain wall. The wall is constructed from factory-made interlocking components. As a result, a unitized system allows for speedier installation and improved quality.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, by Construction Type

Based on the construction type, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into refurbishment and new construction. The refurbishment segment is witnessing the fastest market growth. The refurbishing industry is one of them that is seeing tremendous expansion due to its numerous benefits. It won't rust, rot, or tear, and its shape won't change or twist. Glazed aluminum curtain walling systems are a quick and cost-effective solution to incorporate huge expanses of glass into a structure, whether it's new construction or renovation.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, by Application

Based on application, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into residential and commercial. Among these, the residential segment is witnessing the fastest market growth due to increasing energy costs and increasing energy-efficient housing. Additionally, the rising number of new constructions in various developing nations will drive the usage of these curtain walls.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, by Region

Based on the region, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America. The Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth owing to the rising construction industry in countries like China and India. The increasing adoption rate of the product due to increasing awareness related to energy-efficient products as well as growing disposable income is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, strict government rules and policies for promoting green building is also another factor that is driving the demand in the regional market.

Some Major Findings of the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Include:

An in-depth rapid strength concrete market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global aluminum curtain wall market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum curtain wall market.

For more information please visit, the Quince Market Insights website report titled, " Aluminum Curtain Wall Market , By System Type (Stick-Built System, Unitized, Semi-Unitized), By Construction Type (Refurbishment, New Construction), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecasting to 2030."

