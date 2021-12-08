Microbial Fuel Cell Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The increasing need for drinking water as well as the rising focus on wastewater treatment is propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global microbial fuel cell market is forecast to reach USD 23.2 Million by 2028. The microbial fuel cell solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water. The growing focus on wastewater treatment will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Wastewater, being a primary source of numerous microorganisms, offers lucrative opportunities for the generation of electricity using microbial flora.

The use of wastewater for the generation of energy by digestion and generation of biogas is a well-established process in use at numerous wastewater treatment processes. The Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) offers a scalable alternative with much potential. The technique also has an application to acid-mine water drainage treatment.

Microbial Fuel Cell Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Moreover, the increasing investments by governments and other organizations for the development of cost-effective and sustainable fuel cell technologies will also drive the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, Japan, and China, is forecasted to have substantial annual growth due to the development of manufacturing hubs for cost-effective technologies, and due to the availability of less expensive labor and raw materials. This will also propel the growth of the market globally. However, the lack of availability of raw materials may be a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Key participants include Pilus Energy LLC, Fluence Corporation Limited, Triqua International BV, Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd, MICROrganic Technologies Inc., Prongineer R&D Ltd, Vinpro Technologies, and Sainergy Tech, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Single chambered design held the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018, due to reduced setup costs and higher power output. Also, the rate of oxygen diffusion in a single chamber is generally higher than in the double chamber design.

Wastewater treatment dominates the application segment with a market share of ~29% in the year 2018, closely followed by power generation. The segment is also forecasted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. MFCs can be used for wastewater treatment systems to enhance water, energy, and nutrient resource recovery.

Mediated microbial fuel cell segment held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. Mediated microbial fuel cells transfer electrons from the microorganisms to the anode surface, either externally or internally by the organisms themselves. Internal mediators are cheap as they are exerted by the microorganism and also have no toxic effect on the microorganism. Some common mediators include methyl viologen, thionine, humic acid, methyl blue, and neutral red.

The food and beverages industry accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018, due to the increasing demand for water for the manufacturing of various foods and beverages.

North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018, owing to increasing government investments into the development of microbial fuel cell technologies, and subsidies and incentives offered by the governments of countries from the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global microbial fuel cell market on the basis of product type, design, applications, vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Mediated

Unmediated

Phototrophic biofilm

Soil-based

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Single chambered

Double-chambered

Stacked

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Power generation

Education

Wastewater treatment

Biosensor

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Power

Agriculture

Medical

Education

Food & Beverage

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

