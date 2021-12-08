Cyber Security Market is Predicted to Increase Growth at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2021-2027 | IBM, Microsoft, Intel

Cyber Security

The growing trend of digitization around the globe is expanding cyber security market size

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cyber security market was estimated to account for US$ 1,02,859 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

The increasing use of cloud-based services for a variety of workloads such as CRM, data backups, ERP, email services, and collaboration services is driving the growth of the cyber security industry. Furthermore, while cloud-based services are less expensive and do not require IT infrastructure, they are very susceptible, making them easily accessible by unauthorized users. As a result, there is a growing demand for cybersecurity software. For example, in February 2017, IBM Corporation announced Watson for cybersecurity, an augmented intelligence platform meant to improve cognitive security in operations centers.

The growing trend of digitization is expected to increase the possibility of cyber threats and attacks thereby encouraging organizations to adopt cybersecurity solutions, in order to curb or prevent the attacks. Digitization has accelerated the necessity of multichannel integration and various customer interfaces that are vulnerable. Therefore, key organizations are adopting high-end cybersecurity measures by protecting information and the entire IT infrastructure with cybersecurity.

The global trend of digitization is encouraging organizations to embrace cybersecurity facilities, which is fueling the growth of the cyber security market.

In January 2017, SecureWorks Inc. introduced managed detection and response solution. This solution aids in minimizing the time required in identifying and eliminating cyber threats

In March 2017, IBM Corporation introduced IBM Cloud Secure Virtualization, which is a cloud-based solution that offers workload security for applications and data, and also automates reporting to assist with a regulatory requirement. The solution offers hardware-enhanced workload security

In November 2020, Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. a provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has introduced its next-generation unified cybersecurity platform, Check Point R81

In April 2021, Procentec has launched four new solutions and a wide subset of features for its existing Osiris products, which focus on network security

Companies Covered as part of this study include: International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Sophos, Symantec Corporation, McAfee, FireEye Incorporated, Cisco Systems, and Trend Micro Incorporated

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cyber Security Market, By Technology:

Managed Security Services

End-point Security

Integration Services

Consulting Services

Unified Threat Management

Others

Global Cyber Security Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Identity and Access Management

End-point Security

Security and Vulnerability Management

Services

Global Cyber Security Market, By Vertical:

Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Investment Services

Others

North America is expected to dominate the global cyber security market and this is due to the fact that the region is accounted for the highest number of cybercrime in the region. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report on Identity theft and cybercrime, there were 4.8 million identity theft and fraud reports received by the FTC in 2020, up 45 percent from 3.3 million in 2019, mostly due to the 113 percent increase in identity theft complaints. In 2020, 1.4 million complaints were for identity theft, up from 651,000 in 2019. Identity theft complaints accounted for 29 percent of all complaints received by the FTC, up from 20 percent in 2019. About 2.2 million reports were fraud complaints and 1.2 million involved other complaints.

Computer security, also known as information technology security or cyberspace security is the protection of networks and computer systems from the threat of malicious hackers, data loss or damage, and the disruption or manipulation of their services. The need for such a high level of security in the world today is quite obvious: with each new day more people are getting online, and it has only gotten easier for people to not only gain access to our systems but to use those systems to do us harm. Even people who are aware of the problems of cybercrime and Internet security are often unaware of the specific ways in which their computers are being attacked and manipulated.