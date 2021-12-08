BLAZAR is making Headlines: Investors are flocking to buy BLAZAR Token

The BLAZAR token solves one of the worst problems. It gives Americans and people worldwide the relief to know their money is in good hands, their own.

UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLAZAR is an initiative of a cryptocurrency token built to access otherwise inaccessible retirement funds.The BLAZAR token can be purchased on an exchange like any other token, but it also has set out on its path and blazed a new trail, so to speak, in the crypto-verse.The BLAZAR Token is the first token or coin that can be purchased through payroll deduction every week. It is taken out of one's weekly earnings PRE-TAX similar to payment into a Pension, 401k, IRA, or any other retirement savings plan.The BLAZAR token can also be purchased using online banking bill payment, debit, or credit card through an automated clearing house (ACH). By allowing investors to make these buying choices, BLAZAR protects token holders' investments by keeping them more steady than other coins. This promise of cash arrival will help the utility token flourish in the future.This newly launched website https://blazartokenproject.com/ is already a hit. While talking about the Project's Uniqueness and Innovative features, Kate Adams, BLAZAR marketing manager, shared: "We are excited by this new moment in history where people around the world have access to financial services that were once reserved for a privileged few."BLAZAR TokenomicsAn amalgamation of two words: Token and Economics, Tokenomics explains the economics of a crypto token. During the PRE-ICO and ICO, the price per token was initially set at .00002. From that point on, it will rise by .000005 per day until the day it goes live on an exchange in February. The price started at .00002 on Friday, November 19th,2021.Total supply: 1 trillionProject name: BLAZARSymbol name: $BLAZARTax breakdown:Redistribution to holders Tax: 1%Liquidity Tax: 4%Marketing Tax: 5%(Taxes can be changed if wanted)Max Transaction/Max Wallet: 3%Blacklist function for sniper botsKeep a percentage of the total supply aside for listing on big exchanges.Token Sale10 Billion Private Sale, 10 Billion Phase 1 ICO, 10 Billion Phase 2, 5 Billion Founders, 5 Billion Developers, 5 Billion Promotion Team, 5 Billion PromotionalGiveaways, 50 Billion Liquidity10% reflections in Ethereum off every purchase50% of that is destroyed and removed from the supply forever50% will be redistributed1.0% founder fee1.35% developer feeFor more information, visit their website. For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.BLAZAR is a decentralized token, and it eliminates the need for a centralized third party to manage investments in the token and fix the transparency issues. The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap.