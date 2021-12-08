Enterprise Infrastructure Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers

Enterprise Infrastructure Market

The global enterprise infrastructure market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of enterprise infrastructure management in various industry verticals is projected to drive the growth of the enterprise infrastructure management market during the forecast period. Adoption, owing to increase in demand for cloud-based solutions has led to the growth of the enterprise infrastructure market.

However, rapid advancements in technology and communications hamper growth of the enterprise infrastructure market. Rise in network security concerns and growth in demand for workflow automation in all type of enterprises are opportunistic factors for the global enterprise infrastructure management market.

Instead of continuing to invest in antiquated on-premise systems, businesses have turned their focus to SaaS and cloud-enabled asset management software as they need flexible and responsive asset management applications that are comparatively easy to configure, implement, and update. Demand for cloud-based asset management applications continues to increase, owing to its capacity to access and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time.

For enterprise infrastructure management (EIM), software data management is a driving factor to efficient asset management in asset-intensive environments. In brief, businesses are demanding more from their EAM solutions than ever before, including the use of the most up-to-date and innovative systems found in SaaS and cloud-enabled EAM systems.

SaaS and cloud enabled EAM systems to enable growing businesses to efficiently manage their assets even in the most sophisticated environments without making significant investments in their technology infrastructure as they are extremely adaptive to accelerated levels of change. SaaS and cloud-enabled systems are adaptive to dynamic regulatory and reporting environments, which is why SaaS and cloud-enabled asset-intensive EAM applications are extremely important.

The major challenge facing IT infrastructure operating environment lies in rapid advancements of technologies and communications. The current industrial revolution is different from its predecessors. Presently, organizations face increasingly sophisticated options, combined with an extremely rapid pace of advancements, making the landscape difficult to navigate. Technologies that were on-premises based previously are

now moving to the cloud. Most enterprises would be forced to make this transition for at least some applications on near horizon.

At the same time, advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning offer gains in effectiveness and functionality, while adding exponentially to data processing and bandwidth requirements. As additional functions become automated, skill sets required to support day-to-day operations are changing.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it is making a data lake available for COVID-19 analysis. The data lake includes metrics such as case tracking data from Johns Hopkins and New York Times, hospital bed availability from Definitive Healthcare and over 45,000 COVID-19 research articles. Researchers can also conduct analyses of data in the cloud, saving time that would be spent on downloading the data.

• Presently, many employees are working from home and students are learning virtually, hence enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers have now become a lifeline for companies/schools and their security and availability would be a major focus going forward. There is a possibility that an organization’s unpreparedness can lead to security misconfiguration in VPNs. This, in turn, could expose sensitive information on the internet and devices to Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. In addition, some users utilize personal computers to perform official duties, which could also pose a great amount of risk to organizations.

• Businesses that have invested in digital transformation initiatives in past have proved to be more resilient than companies that are reluctant in adopting emerging technologies.

Major players analyzed include Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, F5 Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

