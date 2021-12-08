Generator Sales Market to Hit USD 27.16 Billion by 2027 Owing to Growing Focus on Electrification of Rural Areas, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Companies in the generator sales market are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Rolls-Royce (U.K.), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), Zwart Techniek (Netherlands), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Himoinsa (Spain), Kohler-SDMO (France), Inmesol S.L.U. (Spain), Aggreko (U.K.) and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global generator sales market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 27.16 billion by 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for energy and the growing focus on electrification of rural areas that promotes the massive generator sales across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Generator Sales Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, and Stand By Load), By End User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Telecom, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report mentions that the market stood at USD 20.31 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.7 % 2027 Value Projection USD 27.16 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 20.31 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 260 Segments covered Size, Share, Power Rating, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Rapid Industrialization & Growing Construction Expenditure to Augment Market Growth Rising Exploration & Production of Oil & Gas to Promote Growth Growing Concerns to Mitigate Operational Risks Due to Power Outages to Favor Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Rising Adoption of Green Energy Technologies May Hinder Market Growth





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain a market stronghold between 2020 and 2027

Increasing Energy Consumption amid COVID-19 to Amplify Growth

With people confined to their home spaces, the demand for energy has increased more than ever. The global pandemic may have led to the temporary closure of industries and other operations. However, the surging residential energy demand is likely to boost generator sales owing to frequent power outages and power restoration activities across the globe. This is anticipated to positively affect the market growth.

Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy that can be used in an external circuit. These devices are mainly adopted for the transmission and distribution of power lines to residential, industrial, and commercial consumption. Additionally, they are used to generate electric energy for aircraft, automotive, trains, and ships. The generator sales are experiencing an upward growth owing to the rapid-paced urbanization.

SEGMENTATION

Oil & Gas Segment Held 19.7% Market Share in 2019

The oil & gas segment held a market share of about 19.7% in 2019 and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing investments in exploration activities owing to the lucrative opportunities provided by the extraction of huge hydrocarbon reservoirs across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Focus on Industrialization to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest global generator sales market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing focus on developing advanced infrastructures that drive generator sales in the region. The region stood at USD 7.31 billion in 2019.

The market in North America is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the growing investments in several industrial verticals from government and private organizations that promote generator sales in the region between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Energy Consumption to Promote Growth

In June 2020, the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020 estimated that the total primary global energy consumption was 583.9 exajoules in 2019 rising from 576.23 exajoules in 2018. The report states that it is a year-on-year increment of over 1.3% and is expected to grow further. The increasing demand for energy owing to the growing incidence of blackouts and natural disasters is expected to boost generator sales across the globe. Additionally, the primary focus on electrification of rural areas by the government agencies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global generator sales market during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Market Position

The global generator sales market comprises several key players that are focusing on improving generator sales by developing advanced products and further expanding their horizons. The other major companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to maintain their stronghold and gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the global marketplace.

Industry Development:

November 2019 - The Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation of the Central African Republic (CAR) announced its plan to install diesel generator units to power the capital city of Bangui. The project is expected to be executed in collaboration between TRAGADEL and Clarke Energy while obtaining economic support from the Saudi Development Fund (FSD).

