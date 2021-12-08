Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market Grows With Increased Hypertension Occurrence

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the prevalence of hypertension, particularly in the geriatric population, significantly contributed to the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market during the historic period. A wearable blood pressure monitor is a wearable pocket-sized blood pressure monitor that has a small real-time graphical display and provides reports and/or synchronizes data with smart phones and PCs. They are usually battery operated and store data.

Wearable blood pressure monitor companies are focusing on employing artificial intelligence applications to build intelligent processes to optimize revenue gains. Artificial Intelligence is a machine-based learning which makes use of human intelligence functionalities such as reasoning and problem-solving abilities to obtain insights and provide useful information. AI in wearable blood pressure monitors drives innovation through its implementation of data and data-drive insights notifies the individuals when abnormalities related to their blood pressure occur and allows the physicians to have a real-time insight into their blood pressure, activity, and sleep.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market consists of the sale of wearable blood pressure monitors and related services. The wearable blood pressure monitors market comprises of revenue generated by business enterprises that manufacture, develop and sell wearable blood pressure monitors. Wearable blood pressure monitors are devices that continuously monitor blood pressure even during activities such as exercise and sleep using technology that is connected to the wearer`s body. The data is stored and analyzed through an app.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into upper arm blood pressure monitor, wrist blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor.

The global wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected to grow from $874.1 million in 2019 to $1,356.4 million by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This wearable blood pressure monitors market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to nearly $1,803.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 15.4% to $3,686.6 million by 2030.

The major players covered in the global wearable blood pressure monitors market are Philips, Omron Corporation, Beurer, A&D Company, Withings.

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wearable blood pressure monitors global market overview, forecast wearable blood pressure monitors global market size and growth for the whole market, wearable blood pressure monitors global market segments, and geographies, wearable blood pressure monitors global market trends, wearable blood pressure monitors global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

