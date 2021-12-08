Sensitive Data Discovery Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Sensitive information can be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential. Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Sensitive Data Discovery industry. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. sensitive data discovery Market Size – USD 4.87 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trend –Rapid digitalization and technological advancements in network infrastructure .It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request a sample copy of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/611

Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment . Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Sensitive data discovery solution offers various benefits such as automatic data classification depending on the context, regulatory compliance and risk management, complete data visibility, identification, tracking, classification of sensitive data, and others .Sensitive informationcan be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key players operating in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprisess

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others

Request customization of this report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/611

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Sensitive Data Discovery market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Sensitive Data Discovery market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Sensitive Data Discovery market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Sensitive Data Discovery market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensitive-data-discovery-market

RELATERD REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

