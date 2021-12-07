For immediate release: December 7, 2021 (21-241)

Spokane County social worker’s license restricted on allegations of assaulting minors

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health restricted the license of Spokane County independent licensed social worker Nicholas James La Vanway (LW.60423044) pending further legal action. La Vanway’s practice is restricted to patients aged 18 years and older.

La Vanway allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old child and his 5-year-old son in separate incidents. La Vanway was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault in Spokane Municipal Court.

La Vanway cannot treat patients under the age of 18 until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

