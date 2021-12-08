India's first 3D underwater Feature Animation film to be released from Guwahati, Assam

INDIA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no lack of talent in India. Now the youth of the Guwahati, Assam are also all set to compete with Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. The youth of Assam have together making a 3D underwater animation film for the first time in the country, which will be screened across India including Assam. "PAANILOK " being the first Indian underwater film going to be release in 2023 in theatres, setting the benchmarks and creating a revolution in Indian Animation Industry. This movie is special because of the style leading to compete Disney and Pixar quality animation and also being developed by Indian Production houses. The movie will be tackling the identity crisis of an aqua boy who is keen to find his parents and where can he find him. The main USP of this movie are the scripts and the movie visualisation which is keen to compete with Disney and Pixar animation movies and also provide future projects and expectations.

The Film is Directed and Produced by Ankit Dey and Co-Directed by Dipsikha Deka and written by Jayant Gupta and Nitin Sharma. The Duration of the film will be of 120 minutes. This animation film will be in 6-10 languages of the country.

The Head of the Parichay Animation Studio and the Director & Producer of the film, Mr. Ankit Dey said that “ we wanted to tell this to the countrymen that world class animation film can be made in India too. The production of an animation film is a lot of expense and big budget work. Still we are making better animation film production of low budget like Disney and Pixar quality. From the year 2020, we started the work of our PAANILOK and For the first time in the Indian animation industry, such an animation film will be produced, which will be launched in India and worldwide from Assam.

The official teaser poster launch will be on 13th March 2022 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati, Assam. And the film will be releasing on 2023.