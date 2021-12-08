Gas-Insulated Switchgears Are An Emerging Trend In The Switchgear Market

Switchgear Market - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Switchgear Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers are preferring technologically advanced or innovative gas-insulated switchgears. To cater the rising demand for technologically advanced gas-insulated switchgears, manufacturers are launching a range of products.

Companies are increasingly manufacturing digital switchgear especially in the low voltage switchgear market. Digital switchgears use the collected information to analyze the performance of current levels, temperature, operating cycles, and load levels that helps in improving the performance and reliability of switchgears. Smart switchgears allow grid optimization, improve quality, and reduce both transmission and operating losses.

Major players covered in the global switchgear industry are ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc.

The global switchgear market is expected to recover from the COVID crisis and grow from $82.1 billion in 2020 from 2021 to $113.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The switchgear market consists of sales of switchgear and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce switchgear that are used in various applications such as in transmission and distribution utility, residential, commercial and industrial settings.

TBRC’s switchgear market report is segmented into low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, industrial, utilities, residential, commercial, switchgear.

Switchgear Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides switchgear market overview, forecast switchgear market size and growth for the whole market, segments, and geographies, switchgear market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

