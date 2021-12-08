Global membrane pump market to reach $5.1 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

membrane pump market

Rise in demand from end-user sectors such as water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverages and chemicals & petrochemicals drive global membrane pump market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global membrane pump market generated $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Eswara Prasad, Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research, stated, " Rise in demand for membrane pumps from end-use sectors including chemical and water & wastewater treatment propels the global membrane pump market. Furthermore, technological development has caused a surge in the adoption of membrane pumps in many sectors. However, a problem associated with pulsation is expected to hinder the global membrane pump market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from pharmaceutical sector is expected to create several market opportunities.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19 caused lockdown, and short-term disruption in the construction, oil & gas, and water treatment facilities affected the membrane pump market in 2020.

• Many governments across the world cut down subsidiaries on membrane pumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The lockdown has also caused a demand-supply gap, interruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility. This is projected to hamper the growth of the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global membrane pump market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry, operation, method, discharge pressure, and region.

Based on the method, the air operated segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain the leadership position throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the electrically operated segment of the market.

Based on operation, the double segment dominated the holding the largest share that attributed to nearly four-fifths of the global membrane pump market in 2020. The same segment is anticipated to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the single segment.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global market and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key leading players of the global membrane pump market include Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, EMEC s.R.l., Leak-Proof Pumps, Ingersoll Rand, LEWA GmbH, TAPFLO AB, SEKO S.P.A., and Xylem, Inc.

