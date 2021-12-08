Military Drones Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global military drones market size is expected to reach USD 35.71 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.9% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military drones market size is expected to reach USD 35.71 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research .data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline Increasing deployment of drones in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations is a key factor driving revenue growth of the global military drones market. Drones play a crucial role in executing advanced-level military tactics that are essential to improve a country’s security and sovereignt. Military drones market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020.Increasing deployment of drones in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations is a key factor driving revenue growth of the global military drones market. The intelligence gathered through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance provides keen military-edge to soldiers and considerably increases mission success rates.

In December 2020, BAE Systems in partnership with UAVTEK, announced the development of nano Bug drones. To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the XYZ market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. military drones Market Size – USD 15.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Rise in military expenditure. A significant advantage of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft is ability to takeoff and land vertically in almost any type of terrain. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions. Military drones find application in surveillance and creating 3D maps of large areas in a short time span, especially at high altitudes, to enhance the geographical and situational awareness of military personnel by offering fast target detection, recognition, profiling, and precise geo-tagging.

Key players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 25 Kg

25 Kg to 150 Kg

Above 150 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

Combat Operations

Delivery & Transportation

Battle Damage Management

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Military Drones market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Military Drones market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Military Drones market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Military Drones market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

