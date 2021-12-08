Intellectual Property Software Market : Rising illegal Sales of tangible and intangible Assets | XLPAT, Patrix AB ..

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global intellectual property software market is estimated to account for US$ 3,015.2 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecasted period 2019-2027.

Intellectual property software refers to computer software that is protected by law under copyright or trade secrete or trademark or software patent Intellectual property software allows users to effectively manage and protect their intellectual properties. When software or a product is treated as intellectual property, its owner has more control over who can use it or how it gets to the public. There are four types of intellectual property rights relevant to the software including trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Trade secrets, patents, and copyrights can protect the software, while trademarks do not protect the software. However, it is used to distinguish the symbol and names of used software.

Major Key players in this Market:

· XLPAT

· IP Checkups Inc.

· Aistemos

· Wellspring Worldwide

· Ambercite

· VajraSoft Inc.

· Anaqua Inc.

· TORViC Technologies Inc.

· Clarivate Analytics

· Questel

· Dennemeyer

· PatSnap Pte. Ltd.

· Evalueserve Netherlands B.V.

· Patrix AB

· Gemalto NV

· O P Solutions Inc.

· Gridlogics

· Minesoft Ltd

· Innography Inc.

· LexisNexis

· Innovation Asset Group Inc.

· IPfolio

· Inteum Company LLC

· IP Street Holdings LLC

· Iolite Softwares Inc.

Drivers & Trends

A number of technologies are developed to protect products from duplication and forgery. Rising unauthorized and illegal sales of tangible and intangible assets is expected to boost the demand for intellectual property software in the near future. Furthermore, owners of intellectual property are focused on adopting intellectual property software, in order to protect IP with law and regulations from the unauthorized use. IP software allows intangible assets into private property rights although for short period of time. It also allows small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to claim proprietorship over their intangible assets and let them take advantage of it to their extreme potential. For instance, financial advisers, stock market brokers, and investors are becoming aware of increasing unauthorized utilization of the software and technology and have initiated to value IP assets highly. Various enterprises, including SMEs, have initiated to accept IP audits and regular technology. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global intellectual property software market in the near future.

Intellectual Property Software Market Segmentations :

By Component

· Software

· Cloud-based

· On Premise

· Services

· Development &Implementation Services

· Consulting Services

· Maintenance & Support Services

By Application

· Patent Management

· Trademark Management

· Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio Management

· Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing

· Intellectual Property (IP) Reporting & Analytics

· Others

By End-use Industry

· Individuals (independent Inventors)

· Enterprises

· Banking, Financial Institutions, and Insurance (BFSI)

· Government

· Healthcare

· IT &amp; Telecommunication

· Electronics

· Manufacturing

· Others

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East and Africa

· Latin America

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Intellectual Property Software market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Developments

· Major market players are focused on business expansion, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Dennemeyer Group, a provider of international IP related services, inaugurated a new office in Singapore. Dennemeyer Group in Singapore provides software solutions as well as state of the art intellectual property management services for the Southeast Asian region.

· Key companies in the market are focused on partnerships and collaborations, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in October 2017, Aistemos partnered with Wolters Kluwer N.V. to distribute Cipher reports.

