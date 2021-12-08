Cyber Security Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Rising adoption of machine-to-machine learning and Internet of Things are key factors driving growth of the cyber security market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Cyber Security market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Rising adoption of machine-to-machine learning and Internet of Things are key factors driving growth of the cyber security market. cyber security Market Size – USD 173.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Increasing cyber-attacks in BFSI industry. As a result of crucial need to protect data and information of organizations from possible breach, deployment of cyber security solutions and technologies is imperative, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.This can also result in loss of competitive advantage and impact companies financially. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals. Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Retailers, medical service providers, and public entities witness the highest number of breaches and malware is mostly responsible for most of these incidents. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Regional Overview:

The global cyber security market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global cyber security market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Cyber Security market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Cyber Security market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

