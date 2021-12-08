In vivo CRO Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising frequency of outsourcing R&D activities by the major pharmaceutical companies is driving the market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in vivo CRO market size reached USD 3.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The in vivo CRO market revenue growth is fueled by various factors including increasing demand for the CROs (Contract Research Organization) in pharmaceutical drug development, rising price competition among companies, and growing requirement to reduce cost combined with rising demand for advanced products. Additionally, changing regulatory policies in several organizations, and increasing chronic medical conditions are some of the factors also expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the global in vivo CRO market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the in vivo CRO market revenue growth is increasing at a significant extent, as drug manufacturers increases their pipeline products in order to develop as well as manufacture new molecule to sustain in the market with good profit, and with a patent product.

In vivo CRO refers to the preclinical testing performed for disease pathology and drug discovery. They provide valuable information about the collection and investigation of data for the development of new drugs required in the treatment of several indications such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancer, and others. Moreover, Contract Research Organization (CRO) services benefit various sponsors/manufacturers to focus completely on the production capacity, augmenting their in-house processes. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of services from drug discovery to post-marketing surveillance has made it easy for small-scale and mid-size biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in outsourcing other services which are beyond their core expertise.

However, several factors affecting the revenue growth of the in vivo CRO market include shifting preference of pharmaceutical industries toward the outsourcing clinical as well as preclinical trials to focus on their core business, and high cost for the clinical trials, and quality issue of the CRO. Moreover, the in vivo CRO market revenue growth is further hampered by other factors, such as the presence of suitable animal for specific tests.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1634

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1634

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global In vivo CRO market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global In vivo CRO market include:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Quintiles, ICON Plc., Parexel International, American Preclinical Services, LLC, Covance Inc., Theorem Clinical research, WuXi AppTec, Inc., inVentiv Health, Evotec (US), Inc., and Charles River Laboratories.

Further key findings in the report

• Based on product type, the rodent based in vivo CRO testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as better correlation with the human system, and abundant availability of genetically modified species are majorly driving this segment revenue growth. Among rodent based testing, mice are the most extensively used animal.

• In terms of indication type, the oncology segment is predicted to hold the largest revenue share in the global market going ahead, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases globally, and rising focus of pharmaceutical players on introducing new drugs with fewer side-effects for treating cancer.

• North America market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in 2020 with major contribution from U.S. Moreover, growing funding has further boosted the research activities in the region. Increasing healthcare spending, and availability of funding and grants from government organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH) to foster research activities are a few factors also promoting the revenue growth of the regional market. Rising R&D activities, and growing need for reducing overall trial expenditure are the two major factors expected to augment the demand for in vivo CROs in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global in vivo CRO market on the basis of product type, GLP type, indication, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Rodent Based

o Rats

o Mice

o Others

• Non-Rodent Based

o Hamsters

o Guinea Pigs

o Gerbils

o Others

GLP Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Non GLP

o In House

o Outsourcing

• GLP Toxicology

o In House

o Outsourcing

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Autoimmune/ Inflammatory Conditions

o Rheumatoid Arthritis

o Multiple Sclerosis

o Osteoarthritis

o Irritable Bowel Syndrome

o Others

• Pain Management

o Chronic Pain

o Acute Pain

• Oncology

o Blood Cancer

o Solid Tumor

 Syngeneic Model

 Patient Derived Xenograft

 Xenograft

o Others

• CNS conditions

o Epilepsy

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Huntington’s Disease

o Stroke

o Traumatic Brain Injury

o ALS

o Muscle Regeneration

o Others

• Diabetes

• Obesity

• Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vivo-cro-market

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1634

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Insulin Pumps Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/insulin-pumps-market-growth-driven-by-surging-prevalence-of-diabetes-globally-reports-and-data.html

Pharmacovigilance Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/pharmacovigilance-market-growth-driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Ultrasound Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/ultrasound-market-growth-driven-by-rising-prevalence-of-chronic-and-acute-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-growth-driven-by-rising-incidence-of-genetic-and-infectious-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Vitamin A Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/vitamin-a-market-growth-driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-vitamin-deficiency-across-the-globe-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

