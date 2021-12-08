Functional Proteins Market Size Worth $17,767.48 Million By 2027 | CAGR 7.2%: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increasing instance of chronic diseases coupled with rising awareness of consumers to drive Functional Proteins market growth at CAGR of 7.2% during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Type (Hydrolysates, Concentrates, and Isolates), Source (Plant and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, and Others),” The market was valued at US$ 10,297.91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17,767.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market

.

Consumers are more inclined toward wellness, health, and nutrition content. Food industry is continuously introducing new products considering the adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers. Among functional food ingredients, protein is one of the significant ingredients that are naturally found in the range of animal and plant sources. Proteins are crucial for the smooth body functioning, and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. The awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the growth of the functional proteins market. In addition, increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America contributes to the market growth.

Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins that supports and maintains normal immune function. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure that is a major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of adults in the US are affected by hypertension and are taking medication for hypertension. Furthermore, the rate of patients suffering from obesity is escalating across the globe. Obesity leads to various health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and certain types of cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the US was 42.4% in 2017–2018. To overcome such issues, the populace is exploring new methods to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. Such instances are estimated to increase the demand for foods enriched with functional proteins, aiding in the market expansion.

Effect of COVID-19 on Functional Proteins Market

In 2019, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global functional proteins market. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific region are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population and urbanization growth, which offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the market. The region contributes a substantial share in functional protein consumption due to rising population base coupled with increasing disposable income. The growth of the functional protein market in Asia Pacific is majorly fueled by the growing healthcare awareness and rising consumer interest toward nutritional and healthy diets.

Based on type, the global functional proteins market is segmented into hydrolysates, concentrates, and isolates. The isolates segment led the market in 2019. Functional protein isolates are highly concentrated protein fractions and protein concentrates obtained from plant and animal sources that can be produced by wet processing. The protein separation is mainly based on solubilization of protein followed by the isoelectric process or an ultrafiltration process for the subsequent recovery. A whey protein isolate is a dietary supplement and a food ingredient formed by separating components from whey.

Functional Proteins Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AMCO Proteins, APC INC, FrieslandCampina, Abbott Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Glanbia plc, DSM, Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Kerry, Saputo Ingredients are among the key players in the global Functional Proteins market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

