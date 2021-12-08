Electrocardiograph Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 6.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in electrocardiograph devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrocardiograph market size is expected to reach USD 9.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in the healthcare sector, introduction of portable devices, and increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical devices are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

An electrocardiograph (ECG) is an instrument that records electric activity of the heart. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, peripheral artery diseases, and other complications and rising need for cardiac monitoring devices is boosting demand for electrocardiographs. Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, unhealthy eating habits, excess consumption of alcohol and availability of advanced EGC devices, and high adoption of ambulatory surgical centers are boosting global market growth. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also fueling market revenue growth. Favorable government support, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing investments to develop enhanced products are expected to fuel global market growth in the coming years.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Mortara Instrument, INC., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic, OPTO Circuits Limited, OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi CO LTD, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nihon Kohden Corporation are leading companies operating in the global electrocardiograph market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1568

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Electrocardiograph market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Key highlights in the report

• Among the lead type, the 3-6 lead segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Ability of 3-6 lead to rapidly identify injury, low cost, and high-efficiency rate are key factors fueling market growth.

• Based on device type, the Holter monitor segment is expected to account for steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as portability, increasing demand for ambulatory centers, 24-48 hour patient monitoring and high adoption of Holter monitors in these services.

• The smart wearable ECG monitors segment is projected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising healthcare awareness, increasing need for tracking conditions of the heart, and cost-effectiveness of the product are fueling segment revenue growth.

• The hospital segment is projected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-developed infrastructure, and availability of advanced equipment are booting segment revenue growth.

• Electrocardiograph market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, availability of advanced EGC monitoring devices and portable EGC devices, and increasing investments in R&D are key factors fueling market growth.

• Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, improving healthcare systems, increasing cases of various cardiovascular diseases, and rising per capita income are boosting market revenue growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1568

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global electrocardiograph market based on device, technology, lead type, application, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Stress ECG

• Holter Monitors

o Wireless Holter Monitors

o Wired Holter Monitors

• Resting ECG

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Automatic Diagnosis and Anatomical Detection

• Mobile Cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCT/MCOT)

• Electronic ECG management system

• Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

• Artificial Intelligence

Lead type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Single Lead

• 3-6 Lead

• 12-Lead

Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Offline

• Online

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Atrial Fibrillation

• Ventricular Fibrillation

• Myocardial ischemia

• Myocardial infarction

• Hyperkalemia

• Hypokalemia

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare Settings

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrocardiograph-market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Electrocardiograph market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1568

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Cancer Biomarkers Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/cancer-biomarkers-market-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-advanced-cancer-diagnostics-and-therapies-reports-and-data.html

Gene Expression Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

Kidney Function Tests Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/kidney-function-tests-market-growth-driven-by-surging-prevalence-of-chronic-kidney-diseases-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.