New Zealand Food Testing and Certification Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The New Zealand Food Testing and Certification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2021 - 2028).
Market Overview:
Food checking out and certification has been an important part of the meals protection surroundings in New Zealand. Dairy, end result, and veggies, seafood, and meat were on the vanguard of testing offerings inside the united states. The efforts laid by means of authorities our bodies to make sure safety of food is promoting checking out offerings. In New Zealand, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is leading the meals safety machine and is answerable for the general meals safety inside the U.S. All the regulatory trying-out services are executed by means of MPI accredited laboratories.
Market Dynamics:
Rising food safety and quality concerns are driving testing services
The rising fitness focus amongst consumers and interest within the high-quality and protection in their weight-reduction plan is the key to using an element for the food trying out and certification marketplace in New Zealand. The dairy enterprise is leading the marketplace boom coupled with excessive safety necessities for merchandise such as Cheese and Butter. The properly-hooked-up dairy processing enterprise inside the united states of America has been a prime adopter of certification services to promote their products inside the worldwide markets. The rapidly growing food enterprise is likewise supporting the growth of the food protection checking out and certification marketplace. According to MPI facts, the annual turnover of the food manufacturing industry reached USD 49.4 billion in 2018. The large meals exports from New Zealand are some other key motive force for the market growth. The exporters of dairy products, meat, honey, and wine among different meal categories are counting on trying out and certification packages to benefit belief and top-class expenses for their merchandise. New Zealand has been a first-rate meals exporter. The products originated within us a are reputed for their safety and fine across the globe. In 2019, us of exported food merchandise worth USD 32.7 billion represented one of the key export sectors.
Market Segmentation:
By Testing
Allergen Testing
GMO Testing
Heavy Metal Testing
Microbial Testing
Mycotoxin Testing
Dioxins and POPs
Residues and Contaminants Testing
Others
By Certification
BRC
IFC
ISO
Organic
Gluten-Free
Halal
Kosher
SQF
ISFSF/FAMI-QS
Others
By Technology
Healthcare and Personal Care
Chromatography
PCR-Based
Immunoassay Based
ELISA
Others
By Food Category
Egg, Meat, poultry, fish, and seafood Products
Wine
Milk and dairy products
Fruits & Vegetables
Ingredients & additives
Pet Food & Animal Feed
Baby/Infant Foods & Formulas
Others
Competitive Landscape:
A wide range of testing services made the market competitive
New Zealand's food testing and certification market is highly competitive and consists of several global players. Although the market is fragmented, the market is dominated by companies such as SGS, Bureau Veritas, Hill Laboratories, AsureQuality, and Intertek. Enterprises across industries, like food, utilities, and the public sector, are still dependent on in-house testing and certification services. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. Most of these companies are focusing on the acquisition of new testing facilities and companies to widen their range of services. Several global players have acquired or partnered with New Zealand-based testing companies to hold a foothold in the high-growth testing and certification market.
In April 2016, AsureQuality partnered with Bureau Veritas to acquire Australian food testing firm Dairy Technical Services (DTS). The acquisition leveraged the testing potential of the companies, particularly in the dairy segment. Eurofins acquired New Zealand-based Agfirst Bay of Plenty Ltd. in July 2016. Agfirst Bay of Plenty Ltd. was a renowned provider of fruit maturity testing services in the country. Companies are focusing on gaining various accreditations and technologies with respect to honey testing. For instance, Analytica is actively involved in the research and development of new honey tests.
