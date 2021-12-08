The DQ Institute powers new digital program for teens in Australia & New Zealand

The DQ Institute, Alannah & Madeline Foundation and Accenture, work in partnership to launch the eSmart Digital Licence+, a new Digital Intelligence capacity development program for young people across Australian and New Zealand, powered by the DQ Global Standard.

Australian children’s charity, the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, has launched a new high-quality digital intelligence educational and teaching program for students aged 11-14 across Australia and New Zealand. The program, called eSmart Digital Licence+, is an interactive eLearning platform that helps students develop important social and emotional skills needed to navigate the online world. The same digital skills program will be replicated in a third country in South East Asia, yet to be announced.

While Accenture aims to bring their Next Gen Strategy to teenagers around the world, starting from Australia, the DQ Institute identified the Foundation’s Digital Licence+, part of eSmart suite, as the best fit to enhance the digital literacy of teenagers aligned with Accenture’s strategy. With the support of Accenture, the Foundation upgraded its existing Digital Licence with digital literacy assessments based on the DQ Global Standard (IEEE 3527.1TM), powered by the DQ Institute. This standard forms the foundation from which all digital skill capacity building programs can be designed, ensuring a common measurement framework across such programs. Additionally, use of the DQ Global Standard ensures that a common language surrounding Digital Intelligence (DQ) is used to link, compare, and aggregate data related to each program’s impact.

In fact, the measured results from the Foundation’s exciting new eSmart Digital Licence+ will be integrated within the DQ Index under development by the DQ Institute, which will enable the measurement of program impact by leveraging data from other countries to benchmark national results. The eSmart Digital Licence+ is one of the key digital literacy programs that the DQ Institute has supported and aligned to the DQ Global Standard, demonstrating the versatility and applicability of the standards to any digital skills program.

Alannah & Madeline Foundation CEO, Sarah Davies AM, said the partnership with Accenture and the DQ Institute is critical because it helps support a global set of Digital Intelligence standards.

“The support from Accenture and DQ Institute will enable us to bridge the digital divide which contributes to inequity in education and limits future opportunities for so many children,” Ms Davies said.

“This ground-breaking partnership will ensure the next generation will be able to be part of the global economy.”

DQ Institute’s Founder, Dr Yuhyun Park stated “This tripartite partnership demonstrates how like-minded international partners can work together and bring high quality digital literacy education programs to students. Powered by the DQ Global Standard, eSmart Digital Licence+ is a leading Digital Intelligence program with impact tracking based on the global benchmark.”

About the DQ Institute:

The DQ Institute (DQI) is an international think-tank that is dedicated to empowering 1 billion citizens with digital intelligence by 2030 through its #DQforALL movement. Working together with international agencies and local partners, DQI’s award-winning educational programs, #DQEveryChild initiative and its DQ framework has been recognized as the world’s first global standard for digital literacy, skills, and readiness (IEEE 3527.1-2020). Its affiliated organizations are the Coalition for Digital Intelligence and DQ Lab Pte Ltd, a social enterprise based in Singapore that focuses on research, development, and dissemination of the DQ Global Standards. For more information: https://www.dqinstitute.org/

