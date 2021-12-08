Gov. Ivey Participates in FirstNet Ribbon Cutting at Redstone Arsenal

Governor Kay Ivey, joined by Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command Lieutenant General Donnie Walker, Vice Chair of the First Responder Network Authority Board of Directors Chief Richard Carrizzo, and President of AT&T Alabama Wayne Hutchens, announced on December 2, 2021 first responders and security personnel at Redstone Arsenal are getting another major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/12/governor-ivey-cuts-ribbon-on-new-firstnet-infrastructure-at-redstone-arsenal-supporting-public-safety/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)