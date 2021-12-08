Pressure Monitoring Market To Reach USD 13.76 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increase in prevalence of chronic and acute diseases are responsible for the growing CAGR of the pressure monitoring market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the global Pressure Monitoring market was valued at USD 8,384.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.76 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR 6.3%. To detect the health problems of the patient, pressure monitoring plays an imperative role. Cardiac disorders commonly lead to pressure fluctuations amongst people. High BP is the most common problem amongst such group of population. Factors fueling the growth of the market, include the massive rise in the incidence of blood pressure-related conditions worldwide, active intervention of the governments across emerging economies, rules and regulations in the steady improvement of healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements in products. Various complications causing chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and glaucoma are the major fluctuations of pressure in the vital areas of the body. Increase in the prevalence of the above-mentioned diseases and growing aging population have increased the need for pressure monitoring and control in the market.

The market for blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories is getting promoted due to, rising patient-pool becoming tremendously aware about the variety of monitoring devices and equipment available for the effective management of blood pressure-related health conditions. Moreover, increase in purchasing power of the people will flourish new product launches and varieties that are more feasible to a greater are of the global population. Pressure monitoring market is dominated by North American region and is estimated to do so during the forecast years.

For more information about Pressure Monitoring Market ask for PDF sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1494

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Pressure Monitoring market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Pressure Monitoring market.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1494

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, GE Healthcare, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nonin Medical Inc., A&D Medical, Smiths Medical, Icare Finland Oy, Essilor, and NIDEK CO., LTD., among others are leading players involved on the global Pressure Monitoring market.

Key findings from the report

• A new data management model, the Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) was launched by American Medical Association (AMA) in February 2019. IHMI will help to manage critical data that has often gone uncollected, unanalyzed, or unshared. By this organization expects that this previously untapped data will give new opportunities to improve health outcomes.

• In April 2019, Livongo announced the Livongo for Diabetes program this will allow to ask any of their Alexa-enabled devices to provide their blood glucose readings and health tips. It is first consumer digital health company to collaborate with Amazon Alexa on a new HIPAA-compliant healthcare.

• Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness globally, unreasonably affecting women and Asians. A study suggests that by 2020 79.6 million people will suffer from open angle glaucoma (OAG)

• The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 7.5 million deaths due to hypertension, which accounted for around 12.8% of all deaths. Unhealthy lifestyle results in high prevalence of cardiac disorders

• Cardiac disorders registered the largest market share of 50.9% in the pressure monitoring market due to increasing prevalence of the disease while, respiratory disorders showed fastest growth by showcasing highest CAGR of 6.7%

• Number of people with glaucoma is rising, thus, the demand for intraocular pressure (IOP) monitors is also the topmost, thereby, accelerating the demand for such products. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), people suffering from glaucoma were estimated to be 64.3 million globally

• Technologically progressive and digital blood pressure monitoring machines helped North America to account for a dominant share of 40.1% in the pressure monitoring market.

• Blood pressure monitors/cardiac pressure monitors exhibited the largest market share of 46.6% during change in lifestyle, increase in work pressure and lack of awareness for healthcare

Browse the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pressure-monitoring-market

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, procedure, end user and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors

• By Device

o Automated BP Monitors

o Ambulatory BP Monitors

o Sphygmomanometers

o BP Transducers

• By Technology

o Digital

o Aneroid

o Wearable

• By Accessory

o Blood Pressure Cuffs

o Manometers

o Valves and Tubing

o Bulbs

Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

• By Device

o Oximeters

o Capnographs

o Spirometers

• By Accessory

o Flanged Mouth Pieces

o Nasal Probes

o Filters

o Nasal Plugs

o Valves

o Others\

Intraocular Pressure Monitors

• By Accessory

o Prisms

o Prisms Sterilizers

o Tip Covers

o Sensors

o Others (Battery, USB Cables, Chargers, and Screw Drivers)

• Intracranial Pressure Monitors

• Other Pressure Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Respiratory Disorders

• Glaucoma

• Cardiac Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Dialysis

• Other Therapeutic Applications

Procedure (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Invasive monitoring devices

• External Ventricular Drainage

• Micro transducer Monitor

• Non-Invasive monitoring devices

o Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

o Optic Nerve Sheath Displacement

o MRI/CT

o Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

o Fundoscopy (papilledema)

By End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other End Users

Request To Customization report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1494

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Pressure Monitoring market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Pressure Monitoring Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Pressure Monitoring Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Pressure Monitoring industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Pressure Monitoring market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Surgical Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/surgical-devices-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Nanomedicine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/nanomedicine-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-and-infectious-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

BCG Vaccine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bcg-vaccine-market-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-bacillus-calmette%e2%80%90guerin-bcg-vaccine-for-prevention-of-tuberculosis-reports-and-data.html

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bioreactors-and-fermenters-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-biopharmaceutical-applications-of-bioreactors-and-fermenters-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

