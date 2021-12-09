Wellness: Krabot announces the launch of a new line of Flavored Kratom Powder
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krabot LLC, a national online retailer based in California has announced the launch of a new flavored kratom powder under the NutraSpec brand. The new product is an industry first as it combines all natural raw kratom powder (extract free), with a proprietary sugar-free flavored formula. Over a year in development, the new formula completely masks the undesirable bitter taste of kratom.
This is the first product launch since the two companies formally joined forces in July at the Champs Trade Show. The flavored powder took the show by surprise and created an entirely new category for kratom.
“I’ve been in the kratom industry for years, and this product in my view has the most potential to disrupt a stale industry. Our two teams have done an outstanding job getting this product ready for launch. We feel very strongly that this new line opens the door to a whole new market, while providing the existing kratom consumer with a completely different and unique experience,” said Robert Murray, CEO and Owner of Krabot LLC. “The taste of kratom has always been an issue; forcing most consumers to chase it down. We feel this product solves a major problem, and by simply adding water you can now enjoy it like your favorite beverage. We hope this helps remove some of the stigma associated with it’s consumption and will become the new norm when it comes to consuming kratom powder,” he added.
Starting today, Krabot will start selling the flavored kratom products on www.krabot.com. Customers across the country will be able to enjoy their favorite strain of kratom powder in a variety of flavors; Sherbert Push Pop, Bomb Popsicle, and Sour Gummy.
Originally known for introducing a standardized capsule weight of one gram, Krabot continues to raise the bar by developing innovative products in the kratom space. From infused products containing CBD and Caffeine, to full spectrum extracts in tablet and shot form all made in-house. Krabot has continued to attract and retain customers by focusing on consistent, lab tested quality products that exceed industry standards. With almost 15,000 customer reviews, Krabot will continue to be the most trusted online vendor.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/FlVPOW.
Kratom (Mitragyna Speciosa) is a tropical evergreen that has been linked to improved wellness.
Robert Murray
