Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook 2028: Growth Drivers, Trends and Future Scenarios

Chronic heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the world.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Blood Pressure, and Mental Health), Components (Devices and Software) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The leading companies, such as Medtronic Plc., Biotronik, and Boston Scientific Corporation, have adopted - product development and partnership strategies to improve their market share and positioning.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, and Omron Corporation. Other players in the RPM market include A&D Company, Limited, Jawbone, Docobo Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Aipermon GmbH & Co. KG, SHL Telemedicine, Sorin Group and Schiller AG.

Key Findings of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market:

CHF was the leading segment in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period.

Diabetes will be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period.

Devices will be both the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segment of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market.

Saudi Arabia market for remote patient monitoring is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 21.3%.

U.S. was the largest country market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

